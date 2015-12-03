Birmingham City: Gary Rowett hopeful of extending contract

Rowett played 106 times for Birmingham and scored six goals in his two-year stay at St Andrew's

Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett says he has been having talks over the last six weeks about a new deal for him and his staff at St Andrew's.

The Championship club issued a statement on Monday confirming Rowett would be staying as boss after reports linking him with QPR and Fulham.

"We've actually been talking for the last six or seven weeks," Rowett, 41, told BBC WM 95.6.

"The club are trying very hard to give us the ability to push on."

Rowett was appointed on a 12-month rolling contract in October 2014 and after saving the club from relegation, he has helped turn Blues into promotion contenders this season.

And it is that impact that led to speculation over his future.

A blue time for Blues: The last six games Birmingham's worst run of the season has not been helped by the loss of two key players - top scorer Clayton Donaldson and midfielder David Cotterill - to injury. James Vaughan and Greg Halford have been brought in on loan to help. The club have lost back-to-back games and taken four points from the past 18.

"It's always difficult as a manger to give a 100%, definitive, 'I'll be at Birmingham forever' and I think the fans want to hear that," Rowett added.

"For me, it was never an issue but it's nice for the fans to have some security and it's a sign of our success over the last 13 months or so."

Birmingham were in the second automatic promotion spot at the end of October, but a run of one win in their past six games has seen them drop into the final play-off place, only above Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday on goal difference.

"Hanging on to sixth place almost feels like a bit of a failure," Rowett said.

"But we have to be realistic, if you'd have offered us sixth spot after 18 games - regardless of our form - we've have been delighted."