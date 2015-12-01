Hearts draw Aberdeen in Scottish Cup fourth round

Hearts are currently third in the Premiership, with Aberdeen second

Hearts have been drawn to face Aberdeen at Tynecastle in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

St Johnstone host Kilmarnock in the only other all-Premiership tie, while Celtic are away to League One side Stranraer.

Holders Inverness Caledonian Thistle face a trip to Stirling Albion after they beat Cumbernauld Colts in Tuesday's rearranged match.

Rangers will go up against either Cowdenbeath or Arbroath at Ibrox.

Hearts last won the cup in 2012 with a 5-1 victory over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in the final but have been eliminated at this stage in each of the last three years.

The Dons have not won the trophy since 1990 under Alex Smith.

The last meeting of the sides in this competition came in 2010, with Aberdeen winning 2-0 at Pittodrie, while the previous Tynecastle clash was in 2006 - a game Hearts won 3-0 en route to collecting the cup.

Former Dunfermline manager Jim McIntyre makes a return to East End Park with Ross County, while Dundee host last season's beaten finalists Falkirk.

Formartine United and Cove Rangers know a trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell is the prize for the winner of their third round replay.

Struggling Dundee United travel to face Airdrieonians, and Hibernian - losing finalists in 2012 and 2013 - begin their campaign at Championship rivals Raith Rovers.

Scottish Cup Fourth Round draw

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock

Dunfermline Athletic v Ross County

Stirling Albion v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Wick Academy/Linlithgow Rose v Queen's Park/Forfar

Dundee v Falkirk

Livingston v Greenock Morton

Dumbarton/Alloa Athletic v Queen of the South

Stenhousemuir/East Kilbride v Huntly/Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale

Motherwell v Formartine United/Cove Rangers

Hearts v Aberdeen

Airdrieonians v Dundee United

Stranraer v Celtic

Rangers v Cowdenbeath/Arbroath

St Mirren v Partick Thistle

Inverurie Loco Works/Annan Athletic v Hamilton Academical

Raith Rovers v Hibernian

Fixtures to be played on the weekend of 9/10 January 2016.