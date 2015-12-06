Colchester United 3-2 Altrincham

Callum Harriott grabbed an injury-time winner as managerless League One side Colchester twice hit back to beat National League strugglers Altrincham.

The U's striker took a great touch and crashed the ball in at the near post to deny the visitors a deserved draw.

Alty led through Jake Moult's 30-yard lob, but Harriott slotted the leveller.

Michael Rankine's low shot restored the lead but Tom Lapslie's header and Harriott's strike cruelly robbed the away side of a replay.

The chances of another shock looked good for Altrincham and their manager Lee Sinnott, an FA Cup finalist with Watford in 1984, when Moult's cunning first-time effort sailed over goalkeeper Jamie Jones.

But Harriott levelled the scores, nicking the ball away from dallying defender Scott Leather and playing a one-two with Marvin Sordell before calmly finishing with his left foot.

Colchester were dominating possession, but the worst defence in the Football League - with 49 goals conceded in 20 games - was breached again just 18 seconds after the interval.

Rankine was the scorer this time, running through and slotting the ball in to put Altrincham, 18th in the top tier of non-league football, back in front.

However, Colchester, without a boss since Tony Humes left last month, began to seize control and Lapslie's close-range header restored parity.

And, after away substitute Nicky Clee had a chance to earn a famous win, Colchester sealed it when Harriott made space on the edge of the box and fired the ball home with his right foot.