Chesterfield 1-1 Walsall

Lee Novak scrambled a stoppage-time equaliser for Chesterfield to earn an FA Cup second round replay at Walsall.

The Saddlers took the lead on 19 minutes through a heavily-deflected Jason Demetriou effort which found its way past home goalkeeper Tommy Lee.

Chesterfield's equaliser came in the third minute of injury time when Novak bundled the ball in on the goal-line.

Walsall almost immediately replied with a winner but Sam Mantom's 30-yard free-kick hit the Spireites' bar.

The two managerless sides will replay at the Bescot Stadium on Tuesday week (15 December).

Mark Smith took over as Chesterfield's caretaker manager after the Spireites parted company with Dean Saunders following their 4-0 defeat by Swindon last weekend.

The hugely experienced John Ward, physio Jon Whitney and goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler are in joint caretaker charge of the Saddlers after Dean Smith's departure to Championship side Brentford earlier this week.

Walsall joint caretaker boss Jon Whitney told BBC WM:

"We didn't underestimate what Chesterfield can do. They've got some good experienced players. Sylvan Ebanks-Blake and Lee Novak up top are a handful for anybody.

"Conditions made it into a proper FA Cup tie. People probably think we can't mix it up and battle. We are where we are because we can play football, but we can also hang in there and stick it out.

"The goal was disappointing. We switched off a little bit. but every mistake we make, we make together. At the end of the day, it's a fair result and we'll take it into the replay."