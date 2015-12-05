Match ends, Stirling Albion 3, Elgin City 1.
Stirling Albion 3-1 Elgin City
-
- From the section Football
Stirling moved within a point of the playoff spots in League Two with victory over Elgin.
The visitors took the lead through Craig Gunn from the penalty spot midway through the first-half.
A solo effort from Mark Lamont brought Albion level eight minutes into the second period.
Lamont then set-up Steven Doris to head the home side in front before Darren Smith fired in the third late on to seal the points for Stirling.
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1SmithBooked at 20mins
- 2Verlaque
- 5McGeachie
- 6ForsythBooked at 49mins
- 3McKinlayBooked at 66mins
- 7Lamont
- 8Robertson
- 4Mazel
- 11DicksonSubstituted forBeattieat 68'minutes
- 9DorisSubstituted forSmithat 90+1'minutes
- 10SmithSubstituted forCunninghamat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hamilton
- 14Lander
- 15Smith
- 16Cunningham
- 17Binnie
- 18Comrie
- 19Beattie
Elgin
- 1Hurst
- 2CooperBooked at 39mins
- 4McHardy
- 5Nicolson
- 3MacPhee
- 7McKenzieBooked at 48minsSubstituted forMcLeanat 81'minutes
- 8Cameron
- 6ReillyBooked at 35mins
- 11HalsmanBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMooreat 58'minutes
- 10EastonSubstituted forMacleodat 76'minutes
- 9Gunn
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14McLean
- 15Macleod
- 16McLaren
- 17Bruce
- 21Black
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
- Attendance:
- 452
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 3, Elgin City 1.
Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Stirling Albion).
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Smith replaces Steven Doris.
Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sandy Cunningham replaces Darren L. Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 3, Elgin City 1. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mark Lamont.
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Reilly (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Ceiran McLean replaces Marc McKenzie.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 2, Elgin City 1. Steven Doris (Stirling Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mark Lamont.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Kyle Macleod replaces Dylan Easton.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Mark Hurst.
Attempt saved. Craig Beattie (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
Mark Lamont (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Foul by Ross Forsyth (Stirling Albion).
Marc McKenzie (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Elgin City) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Archie MacPhee.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Mark Hurst.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Craig Beattie replaces Sean Dickson.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Booking
Kevin McKinlay (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Stirling Albion).
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mark Lamont (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Archie MacPhee (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Daniel Moore replaces Jordan Halsman.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Archie MacPhee.
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 1. Mark Lamont (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Thomas Reilly.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Mark Nicolson.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Thomas Reilly.