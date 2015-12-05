Scottish League Two
Stirling3Elgin1

Stirling Albion 3-1 Elgin City

Stirling moved within a point of the playoff spots in League Two with victory over Elgin.

The visitors took the lead through Craig Gunn from the penalty spot midway through the first-half.

A solo effort from Mark Lamont brought Albion level eight minutes into the second period.

Lamont then set-up Steven Doris to head the home side in front before Darren Smith fired in the third late on to seal the points for Stirling.

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1SmithBooked at 20mins
  • 2Verlaque
  • 5McGeachie
  • 6ForsythBooked at 49mins
  • 3McKinlayBooked at 66mins
  • 7Lamont
  • 8Robertson
  • 4Mazel
  • 11DicksonSubstituted forBeattieat 68'minutes
  • 9DorisSubstituted forSmithat 90+1'minutes
  • 10SmithSubstituted forCunninghamat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hamilton
  • 14Lander
  • 15Smith
  • 16Cunningham
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Comrie
  • 19Beattie

Elgin

  • 1Hurst
  • 2CooperBooked at 39mins
  • 4McHardy
  • 5Nicolson
  • 3MacPhee
  • 7McKenzieBooked at 48minsSubstituted forMcLeanat 81'minutes
  • 8Cameron
  • 6ReillyBooked at 35mins
  • 11HalsmanBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMooreat 58'minutes
  • 10EastonSubstituted forMacleodat 76'minutes
  • 9Gunn

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14McLean
  • 15Macleod
  • 16McLaren
  • 17Bruce
  • 21Black
Referee:
Scott Millar
Attendance:
452

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Stirling Albion 3, Elgin City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 3, Elgin City 1.

Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Stirling Albion).

Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Smith replaces Steven Doris.

Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sandy Cunningham replaces Darren L. Smith.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 3, Elgin City 1. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mark Lamont.

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Reilly (Elgin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Ceiran McLean replaces Marc McKenzie.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 2, Elgin City 1. Steven Doris (Stirling Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mark Lamont.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Kyle Macleod replaces Dylan Easton.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Mark Hurst.

Attempt saved. Craig Beattie (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).

Mark Lamont (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

Foul by Ross Forsyth (Stirling Albion).

Marc McKenzie (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Elgin City) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Archie MacPhee.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Mark Hurst.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Craig Beattie replaces Sean Dickson.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Booking

Kevin McKinlay (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Stirling Albion).

Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mark Lamont (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Archie MacPhee (Elgin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Daniel Moore replaces Jordan Halsman.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Archie MacPhee.

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Elgin City 1. Mark Lamont (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Thomas Reilly.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Mark Nicolson.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Thomas Reilly.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th December 2015

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic148332417727
2Clyde147342415924
3Elgin157262823523
4Queen's Park147162416822
5East Fife146352417721
6Stirling156361717021
7Montrose146082227-518
8East Stirlingshire145182031-1116
9Arbroath144371722-515
10Berwick144371530-1515
View full Scottish League Two table

