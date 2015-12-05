Stirling Albion 3-1 Elgin City

Stirling moved within a point of the playoff spots in League Two with victory over Elgin.

The visitors took the lead through Craig Gunn from the penalty spot midway through the first-half.

A solo effort from Mark Lamont brought Albion level eight minutes into the second period.

Lamont then set-up Steven Doris to head the home side in front before Darren Smith fired in the third late on to seal the points for Stirling.