FA Cup: Millwall 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Michael Harriman's late strike saw Wycombe reach the FA Cup third round with victory at League One Millwall.

The League Two visitors had the best of the first period with Aaron Amadi-Holloway squandering an easy chance.

Wycombe went ahead in the second half when a long ball forward found Paul Hayes, but his strike was cancelled out by Ben Thompson's 25-yard shot.

Aaron Pierre's skill inside the box created an opening for Harriman who won it for the Chairboys in injury time.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It was nothing more than we deserved, we were the better side and we've shown what we can do when we're on it.

"To come here and bounce back like we did, away from home at the Den, it's fantastic. I'm buzzing, it's great to be in the hat for Monday.

"I said to the boys 'let's get that balance right, you can play boys, get it down and play', and I thought some of the stuff we played today was some of the best this season.

"Give me Arsenal away or Man United away, whatever is put in front of us, if we play like we did today we'll give anyone a game."