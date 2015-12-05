Match ends, Millwall 1, Wycombe Wanderers 2.
FA Cup: Millwall 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers
Michael Harriman's late strike saw Wycombe reach the FA Cup third round with victory at League One Millwall.
The League Two visitors had the best of the first period with Aaron Amadi-Holloway squandering an easy chance.
Wycombe went ahead in the second half when a long ball forward found Paul Hayes, but his strike was cancelled out by Ben Thompson's 25-yard shot.
Aaron Pierre's skill inside the box created an opening for Harriman who won it for the Chairboys in injury time.
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"It was nothing more than we deserved, we were the better side and we've shown what we can do when we're on it.
"To come here and bounce back like we did, away from home at the Den, it's fantastic. I'm buzzing, it's great to be in the hat for Monday.
"I said to the boys 'let's get that balance right, you can play boys, get it down and play', and I thought some of the stuff we played today was some of the best this season.
"Give me Arsenal away or Man United away, whatever is put in front of us, if we play like we did today we'll give anyone a game."
Line-ups
Millwall
- 13Archer
- 4Edwards
- 15Nelson
- 17Webster
- 3Martin
- 8UpsonSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 69'minutesSubstituted forPaveyat 90+5'minutes
- 24ThompsonBooked at 90mins
- 6Williams
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forMartinat 83'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 9Gregory
- 20Morison
Substitutes
- 1Forde
- 2Cummings
- 10Onyedinma
- 11Martin
- 26Abdou
- 29Pavey
- 36Wood
Wycombe
- 1Ingram
- 22McCarthy
- 5StewartBooked at 72mins
- 6PierreBooked at 52mins
- 2Jombati
- 19Harriman
- 20O'NienBooked at 87mins
- 10Bloomfield
- 11Wood
- 9HayesBooked at 66mins
- 16HollowaySubstituted forThompsonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 4McGinn
- 7Thompson
- 15Sellers
- 17Kretzschmar
- 18Rowe
- 21Lynch
- 23Ugwu
- Referee:
- Fred Graham
- Attendance:
- 3,960
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Wycombe Wanderers 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Alfie Pavey replaces Fred Onyedinma because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 1, Wycombe Wanderers 2. Michael Harriman (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aaron Pierre.
Booking
Ben Thompson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Anthony Stewart.
Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).
Booking
Lee Martin (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lee Martin (Millwall).
Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers).
(Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Martin (Millwall).
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Anthony Stewart.
Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).
Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Lee Martin replaces Aiden O'Brien.
Attempt missed. Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Sido Jombati.
Attempt missed. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Garry Thompson replaces Aaron Holloway because of an injury.
Byron Webster (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Holloway (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Booking
Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers).
Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Ed Upson.
Attempt missed. Ben Thompson (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jason McCarthy.
Booking
Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers).
Sid Nelson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.