Match ends, Malmö FF 0, Paris Saint-Germain 5.
Malmo 0-5 PSG
-
- From the section European Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his first return to hometown club Malmo as Paris St-Germain thrashed the Swedish side to reach the Champions League last 16.
Ibrahimovic, who played for Malmo between 1999 and 2001, drove in from the left of the area in the second half to score his side's third.
Adrien Rabiot headed in PSG's first before Angel di Maria stroked home.
After Malmo's Markus Rosenberg missed a penalty, Di Maria's header and Lucas Moura's free-kick wrapped up the win.
Ibrahimovic, who did not celebrate his strike, went off to a standing ovation from both sets of fans when he was substituted late on.
A hometown hero returns
With Wednesday's game marking 34-year-old Ibrahimovic's first return to his native city in a playing capacity, tickets for the match at the 21,000-seater Swedbank Stadion sold out within 28 minutes of going on sale.
For those who missed out, Ibrahimovic hired out Malmo's main square for 10,000 to watch the match on a big screen.
Ibrahimovic had gone almost a year without a goal in the Champions League, making it all the more special for the forward that he ended his drought at the club where he started his career.
"I lived a dream tonight, coming back and on top of that I scored one," he said.
"I got goosebumps. It felt like I was home again."
Premier League 'too quick' for Zlatan
Ibrahimovic is PSG's all-time leading scorer but Chris Waddle, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, does not believe he would be a success in the Premier League.
"I think there are a couple of leagues he cannot play," he said. "He didn't have the legs or the pace for Spain and if he came to the Premier League it would be the same problem, it would be too quick for him.
"He loved Italy because it was slow. He loves France because PSG dominate every match they play. He has been a success in them leagues but he would not be a success in the Premier League."
Who's through to the last 16?
Nine teams are through to the last 16, with 13 clubs still in contention for the seven remaining places going into the final round of the group stage.
Group A: Real Madrid progress as group winners, with Paris St-Germain taking second place.
Group B: No-one is definitely through, with Wolfsburg, Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven fighting it out for the two places.
Group C: Atletico Madrid and Benfica are assured of their place in the last 16, with just first place to be decided.
Group D: Juventus and Manchester City are both into the last 16. Top spot is still to be decided.
Group E: Barcelona progress as group winners with one of Roma, Bayer Leverkusen and BATE Borisov hoping to join them in the knockout stage.
Group F: Bayern Munich are assured of top spot and either Olympiakos or Arsenal will join them.
Group G: Two from Chelsea, Porto and Dynamo Kiev will progress to the last 16.
Group H: Zenit St-Petersburg are through as group winners and one of Gent or Valencia will join them.
Line-ups
Malmö FF
- 1Wiland
- 3Tinnerholm
- 17BengtssonBooked at 90mins
- 31Brorsson
- 2Konate
- 20RodicSubstituted forWolff Eikremat 60'minutes
- 8Kofi AduSubstituted forRakipat 81'minutes
- 6Lewicki
- 23Berget
- 9RosenbergBooked at 42mins
- 28DjurdjicSubstituted forKroonat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Rakip
- 7Kroon
- 13Yotún
- 19Wolff Eikrem
- 25Carvalho da Silva
- 26Vindheim
- 29Andersson
PSG
- 16Trapp
- 23Van der Wiel
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 17Cabelino Andrade
- 25Rabiot
- 8MottaSubstituted forRodrigues Moura da Silvaat 69'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forStambouliat 69'minutes
- 10IbrahimovicSubstituted forAugustinat 85'minutes
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 3Kimpembe
- 4Stambouli
- 7Rodrigues Moura da Silva
- 20Kurzawa
- 29Augustin
- 30Sirigu
- 35Ongenda
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 20,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Malmö FF 0, Paris Saint-Germain 5.
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint-Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF).
Booking
Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF).
Attempt blocked. Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erdal Rakip with a cross.
Corner, Malmö FF. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain. Jean-Kevin Augustin replaces Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Offside, Malmö FF. Oscar Lewicki tries a through ball, but Simon Kroon is caught offside.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Franz Brorsson (Malmö FF).
Goal!
Goal! Malmö FF 0, Paris Saint-Germain 5. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint-Germain) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö FF. Erdal Rakip replaces Enoch Kofi Adu.
Lucas Moura (Paris Saint-Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF).
Offside, Paris Saint-Germain. Zlatan Ibrahimovic tries a through ball, but Maxwell is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain. Conceded by Pa Konate.
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain).
Anton Tinnerholm (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Simon Kroon (Malmö FF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö FF. Simon Kroon replaces Nikola Djurdjic.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain. Lucas Moura replaces Thiago Motta.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain. Benjamin Stambouli replaces Ángel Di María.
Goal!
Goal! Malmö FF 0, Paris Saint-Germain 4. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxwell with a cross.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain).
Anton Tinnerholm (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Penalty missed! Still Malmö FF 0, Paris Saint-Germain 3. Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Penalty conceded by Maxwell (Paris Saint-Germain) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Malmö FF. Nikola Djurdjic draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö FF. Magnus Wolff Eikrem replaces Vladimir Rodic.
Attempt missed. Nikola Djurdjic (Malmö FF) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oscar Lewicki.
Corner, Malmö FF. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Attempt saved. Pa Konate (Malmö FF) header from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Malmö FF. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Attempt blocked. Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pa Konate.
Goal!
Goal! Malmö FF 0, Paris Saint-Germain 3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Attempt blocked. Enoch Kofi Adu (Malmö FF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anton Tinnerholm.
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain. Conceded by Nikola Djurdjic.