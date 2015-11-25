Malmo 0-5 PSG

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal was his first in the Champions League for almost a year

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his first return to hometown club Malmo as Paris St-Germain thrashed the Swedish side to reach the Champions League last 16.

Ibrahimovic, who played for Malmo between 1999 and 2001, drove in from the left of the area in the second half to score his side's third.

Adrien Rabiot headed in PSG's first before Angel di Maria stroked home.

After Malmo's Markus Rosenberg missed a penalty, Di Maria's header and Lucas Moura's free-kick wrapped up the win.

Ibrahimovic, who did not celebrate his strike, went off to a standing ovation from both sets of fans when he was substituted late on.

A hometown hero returns

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was substituted in the 85th minute to applause from all sides of the stadium

With Wednesday's game marking 34-year-old Ibrahimovic's first return to his native city in a playing capacity, tickets for the match at the 21,000-seater Swedbank Stadion sold out within 28 minutes of going on sale.

For those who missed out, Ibrahimovic hired out Malmo's main square for 10,000 to watch the match on a big screen.

Ibrahimovic had gone almost a year without a goal in the Champions League, making it all the more special for the forward that he ended his drought at the club where he started his career.

"I lived a dream tonight, coming back and on top of that I scored one," he said.

"I got goosebumps. It felt like I was home again."

Premier League 'too quick' for Zlatan

Ibrahimovic is PSG's all-time leading scorer but Chris Waddle, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, does not believe he would be a success in the Premier League.

"I think there are a couple of leagues he cannot play," he said. "He didn't have the legs or the pace for Spain and if he came to the Premier League it would be the same problem, it would be too quick for him.

"He loved Italy because it was slow. He loves France because PSG dominate every match they play. He has been a success in them leagues but he would not be a success in the Premier League."

Who's through to the last 16?

Nine teams are through to the last 16, with 13 clubs still in contention for the seven remaining places going into the final round of the group stage.

Group A: Real Madrid progress as group winners, with Paris St-Germain taking second place.

Group B: No-one is definitely through, with Wolfsburg, Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven fighting it out for the two places.

Group C: Atletico Madrid and Benfica are assured of their place in the last 16, with just first place to be decided.

Group D: Juventus and Manchester City are both into the last 16. Top spot is still to be decided.

Group E: Barcelona progress as group winners with one of Roma, Bayer Leverkusen and BATE Borisov hoping to join them in the knockout stage.

Group F: Bayern Munich are assured of top spot and either Olympiakos or Arsenal will join them.

Group G: Two from Chelsea, Porto and Dynamo Kiev will progress to the last 16.

Group H: Zenit St-Petersburg are through as group winners and one of Gent or Valencia will join them.

Thousands of fans packed out Malmo's main square to see the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Shops in Malmo had pictures of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the windows with the words "welcome home" on them