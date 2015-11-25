Champions League - Group A
Malmö FF0PSG5

Malmo 0-5 PSG

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's goal was his first in the Champions League for almost a year

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his first return to hometown club Malmo as Paris St-Germain thrashed the Swedish side to reach the Champions League last 16.

Ibrahimovic, who played for Malmo between 1999 and 2001, drove in from the left of the area in the second half to score his side's third.

Adrien Rabiot headed in PSG's first before Angel di Maria stroked home.

After Malmo's Markus Rosenberg missed a penalty, Di Maria's header and Lucas Moura's free-kick wrapped up the win.

Ibrahimovic, who did not celebrate his strike, went off to a standing ovation from both sets of fans when he was substituted late on.

A hometown hero returns

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was substituted in the 85th minute to applause from all sides of the stadium

With Wednesday's game marking 34-year-old Ibrahimovic's first return to his native city in a playing capacity, tickets for the match at the 21,000-seater Swedbank Stadion sold out within 28 minutes of going on sale.

For those who missed out, Ibrahimovic hired out Malmo's main square for 10,000 to watch the match on a big screen.

Ibrahimovic had gone almost a year without a goal in the Champions League, making it all the more special for the forward that he ended his drought at the club where he started his career.

"I lived a dream tonight, coming back and on top of that I scored one," he said.

"I got goosebumps. It felt like I was home again."

Premier League 'too quick' for Zlatan

Ibrahimovic is PSG's all-time leading scorer but Chris Waddle, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, does not believe he would be a success in the Premier League.

"I think there are a couple of leagues he cannot play," he said. "He didn't have the legs or the pace for Spain and if he came to the Premier League it would be the same problem, it would be too quick for him.

"He loved Italy because it was slow. He loves France because PSG dominate every match they play. He has been a success in them leagues but he would not be a success in the Premier League."

Who's through to the last 16?

Nine teams are through to the last 16, with 13 clubs still in contention for the seven remaining places going into the final round of the group stage.

Group A: Real Madrid progress as group winners, with Paris St-Germain taking second place.

Group B: No-one is definitely through, with Wolfsburg, Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven fighting it out for the two places.

Group C: Atletico Madrid and Benfica are assured of their place in the last 16, with just first place to be decided.

Group D: Juventus and Manchester City are both into the last 16. Top spot is still to be decided.

Group E: Barcelona progress as group winners with one of Roma, Bayer Leverkusen and BATE Borisov hoping to join them in the knockout stage.

Group F: Bayern Munich are assured of top spot and either Olympiakos or Arsenal will join them.

Group G: Two from Chelsea, Porto and Dynamo Kiev will progress to the last 16.

Group H: Zenit St-Petersburg are through as group winners and one of Gent or Valencia will join them.

Malmo
Thousands of fans packed out Malmo's main square to see the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Shops in Malmo had pictures of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the windows with the words "welcome home" on them

Line-ups

Malmö FF

  • 1Wiland
  • 3Tinnerholm
  • 17BengtssonBooked at 90mins
  • 31Brorsson
  • 2Konate
  • 20RodicSubstituted forWolff Eikremat 60'minutes
  • 8Kofi AduSubstituted forRakipat 81'minutes
  • 6Lewicki
  • 23Berget
  • 9RosenbergBooked at 42mins
  • 28DjurdjicSubstituted forKroonat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Rakip
  • 7Kroon
  • 13Yotún
  • 19Wolff Eikrem
  • 25Carvalho da Silva
  • 26Vindheim
  • 29Andersson

PSG

  • 16Trapp
  • 23Van der Wiel
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 17Cabelino Andrade
  • 25Rabiot
  • 8MottaSubstituted forRodrigues Moura da Silvaat 69'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forStambouliat 69'minutes
  • 10IbrahimovicSubstituted forAugustinat 85'minutes
  • 9Cavani

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 4Stambouli
  • 7Rodrigues Moura da Silva
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 29Augustin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 35Ongenda
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
20,500

Match Stats

Home TeamMalmö FFAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Malmö FF 0, Paris Saint-Germain 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Malmö FF 0, Paris Saint-Germain 5.

Lucas Moura (Paris Saint-Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF).

Booking

Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF) is shown the yellow card.

Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF).

Attempt blocked. Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erdal Rakip with a cross.

Corner, Malmö FF. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain. Jean-Kevin Augustin replaces Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Offside, Malmö FF. Oscar Lewicki tries a through ball, but Simon Kroon is caught offside.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Franz Brorsson (Malmö FF).

Goal!

Goal! Malmö FF 0, Paris Saint-Germain 5. Lucas Moura (Paris Saint-Germain) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Malmö FF. Erdal Rakip replaces Enoch Kofi Adu.

Lucas Moura (Paris Saint-Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rasmus Bengtsson (Malmö FF).

Offside, Paris Saint-Germain. Zlatan Ibrahimovic tries a through ball, but Maxwell is caught offside.

Corner, Paris Saint-Germain. Conceded by Pa Konate.

Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain).

Anton Tinnerholm (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Simon Kroon (Malmö FF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Malmö FF. Simon Kroon replaces Nikola Djurdjic.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain. Lucas Moura replaces Thiago Motta.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain. Benjamin Stambouli replaces Ángel Di María.

Goal!

Goal! Malmö FF 0, Paris Saint-Germain 4. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxwell with a cross.

Foul by Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain).

Anton Tinnerholm (Malmö FF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Penalty missed! Still Malmö FF 0, Paris Saint-Germain 3. Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF) hits the left post with a right footed shot.

Penalty conceded by Maxwell (Paris Saint-Germain) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Malmö FF. Nikola Djurdjic draws a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Malmö FF. Magnus Wolff Eikrem replaces Vladimir Rodic.

Attempt missed. Nikola Djurdjic (Malmö FF) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oscar Lewicki.

Corner, Malmö FF. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.

Attempt saved. Pa Konate (Malmö FF) header from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Malmö FF. Conceded by Marquinhos.

Attempt blocked. Markus Rosenberg (Malmö FF) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pa Konate.

Goal!

Goal! Malmö FF 0, Paris Saint-Germain 3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.

Attempt blocked. Enoch Kofi Adu (Malmö FF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anton Tinnerholm.

Corner, Paris Saint-Germain. Conceded by Nikola Djurdjic.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 25th November 2015

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5410113813
2PSG5311101910
3Shakhtar Donetsk5104712-53
4Malmö FF5104113-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg53026429
2Man Utd52215418
3PSV Eindhoven52126607
4CSKA Moscow511347-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid531192710
2Benfica531196310
3Galatasaray511359-44
4FC Astana5032410-63

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus532062411
2Man City53028629
3B Mgladbach512268-25
4Sevilla5104711-43

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona54101431113
2Roma51221116-55
3B Leverkusen5122121115
4BATE Borisov5113512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54011731412
2Olympiakos5302610-49
3Arsenal5203910-16
4Dinamo Zagreb5104312-93

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5311113810
2FC Porto531196310
3Dynamo Kiev52217438
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv5005115-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg5500124815
2KAA Gent52126607
3Valencia520357-26
4Lyon501439-61
View full Champions League tables

