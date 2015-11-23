Celtic director Lord Livingston names 'abusive' fans

Ian Livingston is a former chief executive of BT Group.

Celtic director Lord Livingston has named some of the people he says have targeted him with anti-Semitic abuse.

He voted in the House of Lords in favour of cuts to tax credits, which some fans felt was contrary to the club's ethos, and a petition urged him to consider his position on the board.

However, posting on a fans' website the Conservative peer explained his position.

He named some of his abusers, quoting foul language they used.

Ian Livingston, whose title is Baron Livingston of Parkhead, posted on The Affiliation Of Registered Celtic Supporters Clubs website: "I hope you don't mind me posting this. As the person about whom a number of abusive comments were made, I thought you may be interested in a couple of the racist ones so you can perhaps see why the Chairman was upset about them."

He then posted what he said were examples of anti-Semitic posts.

"Many others were simply abusive," he continued." Not I assume anything to do with my religion rather because I had a different political view.

"Actually I wasn't in agreement with the nature of the tax credit cuts but believed that this motion was not something the unelected House of Lords should do, so voted against it. No doubt some will disagree but you might consider the nature of expressing your view and whether abuse is also in line with your view of Celtic's ethos.

"I have always believed Celtic fans are the best in the world and a few racist postings of social media will not change that as I know the overwhelming of fans whichever party the vote for would condemn them equally."

His chairman Ian Bankier says some of the criticism is criminally racist. Celtic say they'll hold talks with fans' groups if they wish after The Celtic Trust, the Affiliation of Registered Celtic Supporters' Clubs and The Green Brigade accused him of "an unforgivable slur on Celtic's support" and issuing a joint statement calling on Bankier to consider his position as chairman.

Bankier backed Livingston at the club's annual meeting and later issued a statement in which he said: "I have not branded our supporters racist and it is outrageous to suggest that I would ever do that.

"I was only referring to a small number of specific comments which have been made on social media, which I believe are unacceptable, and I know Celtic supporters would agree with me."