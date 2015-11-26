Match ends, Celtic 1, Ajax 2.
Europa League: Celtic 1-2 Ajax
Celtic exited the Europa League at the group stage as Ajax grabbed a late victory on Thursday night.
A typically energetic start to the game brought an excellent early breakthrough from Callum McGregor on three minutes.
But Ajax drew level as carelessness led to Arkadiusz Milik converting acrobatically from close range.
As Celtic pressed hard in the closing stages, Leigh Griffiths and Charlie Mulgrew spurned chances and Vaclav Cerny broke away to score.
Celtic going backwards?
Celtic's third group defeat leaves them out of Europe and bottom of Group A with just two points.
Manager Ronny Deila has continually spoken of encouraging signs, despite the lack of positive results in Europe.
And although they matched the Dutch league leaders for spells on Thursday, the bare facts are that Celtic are regressing in European terms.
In 25 European matches with Celtic, Deila has managed just eight wins, with four of those coming against part-time Icelandic sides.
Supporters seeking solace can point to an impressive cameo from Scott Allan and another solid display by Kieran Tierney against Ajax, but the normally reliable Leigh Griffiths misfired and he was not the only under-performer.
Bright start
Nonetheless, spurred on by a noisy support, Celtic came out of the traps sharply and gave the bulk of the crowd reason to get to their feet.
Despite an unfamiliar midfield set-up, with just Tom Rogic acting as the pivot between defence and the attacking players, Celtic immediately looked comfortable.
A confident flick by Stuart Armstrong found Rogic, who in turn fed Gary Mackay-Steven. He threaded a beautiful pass for McGregor, who belied his recent lack of first-team action as he strode confidently forward before curling a perfectly-placed shot beyond the diving Jasper Cillessen.
Just as they had in previous European ties this season against Malmo, Fenerbahce and Molde, they had made the ideal start.
Familiar failings
Unfortunately, another recurring theme was soon to emerge.
Ajax served notice of their own desperation for the points as Viktor Fischer slammed the ball into the net, only for Amin Younes to be wrongly flagged offside.
The equaliser was not delayed much longer, though, and this time a lack of match sharpness may have hampered McGregor as his heavy touch ceded possession.
The Dutch got the break of the ball as Schone's shot was deflected into the path of Fischer, who was able to head the rebound from his own effort across goal where Milik hitch-kicked the ball into the net.
As the game wore on, the reality of the situation seemed to spur Celtic on as they pressed for a winning goal and McGregor struck the bar while Griffiths was foiled on more than one occasion.
And with time running out, Allan, who had made such a positive impression as a substitute, was caught in possession and the Dutch broke, culminating in a clinical finish by Cerny.
The full-time whistle was greeted with boos as the Celtic support came to terms with an early European exit.
Ajax retain hopes of progressing, but they need to beat group leaders Molde, who have already qualified for the last 32, and hope Celtic can beat Fenerbahce in Istanbul, though on current form that appears a forlorn hope.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23Lustig
- 20Boyata
- 5Simunovic
- 63TierneySubstituted forIzaguirreat 78'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 18RogicSubstituted forMulgrewat 66'minutes
- 14Armstrong
- 49Forrest
- 9Griffiths
- 16Mackay-StevenSubstituted forAllanat 72'minutesBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 3Izaguirre
- 4Ambrose
- 7Ciftci
- 10Stokes
- 19Allan
- 21Mulgrew
- 26Bailly
Ajax
- 1Cillessen
- 23TeteBooked at 77mins
- 4van der HoornSubstituted forSanogoat 80'minutes
- 22Riedewald
- 35Dijks
- 27Gudelj
- 10Klaassen
- 7FischerSubstituted forCernyat 69'minutes
- 20SchöneSubstituted forvan de Beekat 72'minutes
- 11Younes
- 9Milik
Substitutes
- 2van Rhijn
- 5Heitinga
- 19Sanogo
- 26Viergever
- 30van de Beek
- 32Cerny
- 33Boer
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 44,118
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Ajax 2.
Attempt missed. Yaya Sanogo (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vaclav Cerny.
Attempt saved. Vaclav Cerny (Ajax) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Yaya Sanogo (Ajax) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Offside, Ajax. Nemanja Gudelj tries a through ball, but Yaya Sanogo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Offside, Ajax. Arkadiusz Milik tries a through ball, but Yaya Sanogo is caught offside.
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Ajax).
Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 1, Ajax 2. Vaclav Cerny (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik following a fast break.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Kenny Tete.
Attempt blocked. Amin Younes (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Gudelj.
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Gudelj (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.
Amin Younes (Ajax) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Vaclav Cerny.
Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Allan with a cross.
Attempt missed. Amin Younes (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Allan (Celtic).
Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Ajax).
Scott Allan (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Yaya Sanogo replaces Mike van der Hoorn.
Booking
Scott Allan (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Vaclav Cerny (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.
Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).
Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Charlie Mulgrew (Celtic) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Emilio Izaguirre replaces Kieran Tierney.
Booking
Kenny Tete (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kenny Tete (Ajax).
James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Forrest.
Attempt missed. Jozo Simunovic (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Callum McGregor with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.
Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Allan.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Donny van de Beek replaces Lasse Schöne.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Scott Allan replaces Gary Mackay-Steven.
Foul by Vaclav Cerny (Ajax).
Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jairo Riedewald (Ajax).