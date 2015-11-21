Chris Wilder: Northampton Town 'torn apart' by off-field issues

Chris Wilder took over at Northampton Town in January 2014

Delays to Kelvin Thomas' proposed takeover of Northampton Town from chairman David Cardoza are "tearing the club apart", says manager Chris Wilder.

Cardoza said on Thursday he wants to speak to other parties to ensure the club was going into the right hands.

But Wilder, who worked with Thomas at Oxford United, believes Thomas' offer is the only suitable option.

"It's 100% the best deal. There's a deal on the table that brings everybody together," Wilder said.

"It's not because I know him, I know the deal," Wilder told BBC Radio Northampton. "We're playing with people's livelihoods here, we've got to get it done, it's ridiculous."

Thomas described the situation as "incredibly complex and challenging" but remains "very interested" in buying the club.

The Cobblers are subject to an administration petition from the local council over a £10.25m loan, which will be heard on Friday.

They have also received a winding-up petition from HM Revenue & Customs, which was adjourned until 30 November.

"We can't wait any longer," Wilder said. "What's happened is an absolute shambles, a complete shambles. I just do not understand what is going off at this football club because it's absolutely tearing us all apart."