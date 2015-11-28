Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Portsmouth 2.
Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Portsmouth
Portsmouth came from two goals down inside the opening half hour to earn a point against fellow League Two promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers.
Michael Harriman lifted the ball into an empty net from 40 yards for the first goal following Pompey keeper Brian Murphy's poor clearance.
Garry Thompson then slide in the 100th goal of his league career.
But Caolan Lavery and Adam Webster struck either side of half-time to earn Portsmouth a point.
Lavery tapped in Marc McNulty's pass after the forward had broken through, then Webster climbed highest to head in Ben Davies's 56th-minute corner.
Pompey had a chance to complete their comeback when Matt Ingram parried away Davies's late free-kick, but they drop to fifth, six points off the automatic promotion places, four points above ninth-placed Wycombe.
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"I don't want anybody feeling like that was two points dropped. That was a strong side, one of the biggest clubs in League Two. It's a good result.
"We had chances to make it 3-0. On chances we edged it. We had shots at goal but they had the majority of the possession. We knew they were going to do that. It was a real ding-dong game.
"We destroy, we press and then we counter. It's no secret that's the way we play. It's about finding different ways of doing that to keep the opposition on their toes."
Portsmouth manager Paul Cook told BBC Radio Solent:
"We were in danger of being blown away at times in the first-half because of our sloppiness. There was no edge to our play in any shape or form.
"I thought Wycombe were excellent. They caused us no end of problems in all areas of the pitch and at half-time if you'd have offered me a draw I'd have bitten your hand off.
"Great credit to our players, they've dug themselves out of a hole and from a really difficult position we got a positive point."
Line-ups
Wycombe
- 1Ingram
- 19HarrimanSubstituted forKretzschmarat 90+3'minutes
- 5Stewart
- 2Jombati
- 6PierreBooked at 85mins
- 22McCarthyBooked at 51mins
- 10Bloomfield
- 20O'Nien
- 11Wood
- 9HayesSubstituted forHollowayat 81'minutes
- 7Thompson
Substitutes
- 12Banton
- 13Richardson
- 15Sellers
- 16Holloway
- 17Kretzschmar
- 18Rowe
- 23Ugwu
Portsmouth
- 24Murphy
- 2Davies
- 6Burgess
- 4Webster
- 3Stevens
- 8Doyle
- 29HollandsSubstituted forBartonat 46'minutes
- 7McGurkSubstituted forEvansat 67'minutes
- 10McNulty
- 23BennettSubstituted forTollittat 89'minutes
- 13Lavery
Substitutes
- 15Barton
- 17Stockley
- 18Tollitt
- 19Chaplin
- 20Clarke
- 26Evans
- 35Bass
- Referee:
- Mark Haywood
- Attendance:
- 5,816
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Portsmouth 2.
Attempt saved. Garry Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Max Kretzschmar replaces Michael Harriman.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jason McCarthy.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Ben Tollitt replaces Kyle Bennett.
Foul by Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers).
Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers).
Caolan Lavery (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Sido Jombati.
Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Caolan Lavery (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Aaron Holloway replaces Paul Hayes.
Attempt saved. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gareth Evans (Portsmouth).
Foul by Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers).
Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers).
Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ben Davies (Portsmouth).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Michael Harriman.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Gareth Evans replaces Adam McGurk.
Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).
Michael Doyle (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Kyle Bennett.
(Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers).
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Caolan Lavery.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Attempt blocked. Adam McGurk (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 2, Portsmouth 2. Adam Webster (Portsmouth) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Davies with a cross.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Sido Jombati.