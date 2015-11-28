Scunthorpe United 0-4 Peterborough United

Conor Washington scored two late goals to complete his hat-trick against Scunthorpe

Peterborough United capitalised on Scunthorpe errors as they eased to a fifth straight win at Glanford Park.

Conor Washington opened the scoring, pouncing on Irons goalkeeper Luke Daniels' misjudgement to head home.

Darius Henderson's foul on Erhun Oztumer early in the second half handed Posh a penalty, which Michael Bostwick dispatched.

Washington then completed Scunthorpe's misery with two late goals, finding the bottom-right corner on both occasions.

Scunthorpe did have a chance to equalise, but Darius Henderson put the ball wide from Paddy Madden's cross.

Scunthorpe United boss Mark Robins told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It was totally, totally abject. We never turned up for whatever reason for the first few minutes of the game. They're a good team but we made them look like Real Madrid.

"The four goals we conceded were really poor. The last two you're trying to press and commit bodies forward but we're still not good enough. They found too much space and time and they have players who can hurt you.

"We've got to move past it as quickly as we can because the next game comes round pretty quickly."