Scunthorpe United 0-4 Peterborough United
Peterborough United capitalised on Scunthorpe errors as they eased to a fifth straight win at Glanford Park.
Conor Washington opened the scoring, pouncing on Irons goalkeeper Luke Daniels' misjudgement to head home.
Darius Henderson's foul on Erhun Oztumer early in the second half handed Posh a penalty, which Michael Bostwick dispatched.
Washington then completed Scunthorpe's misery with two late goals, finding the bottom-right corner on both occasions.
Scunthorpe did have a chance to equalise, but Darius Henderson put the ball wide from Paddy Madden's cross.
Scunthorpe United boss Mark Robins told BBC Radio Humberside:
"It was totally, totally abject. We never turned up for whatever reason for the first few minutes of the game. They're a good team but we made them look like Real Madrid.
"The four goals we conceded were really poor. The last two you're trying to press and commit bodies forward but we're still not good enough. They found too much space and time and they have players who can hurt you.
"We've got to move past it as quickly as we can because the next game comes round pretty quickly."
Line-ups
Scunthorpe
- 1Daniels
- 33Clarke
- 20GoodeSubstituted forMcAllisterat 77'minutes
- 6Canavan
- 3Laird
- 12BishopBooked at 58mins
- 18KingBooked at 60mins
- 9Madden
- 7Williams
- 19RoweSubstituted forMcSheffreyat 45'minutes
- 11HendersonSubstituted forvan Veenat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wiseman
- 4McAllister
- 10van Veen
- 13Anyon
- 16Adelakun
- 25Boyce
- 28McSheffrey
Peterborough
- 1Alnwick
- 2Smith
- 8Bostwick
- 12Almeida Santos
- 32Elder
- 33Forrester
- 16BeautymanSubstituted forMaddisonat 65'minutes
- 10OztumerSubstituted forFoxat 76'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 7Taylor
- 14Washington
- 24AngolSubstituted forSamuelsenat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Baldwin
- 11Maddison
- 18Fox
- 26Henry
- 28Coulibaly
- 35Addison
- 36Samuelsen
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 3,790
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scunthorpe United 0, Peterborough United 4.
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United).
Martin Samuelsen (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 0, Peterborough United 4. Conor Washington (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Samuelsen.
Martin Samuelsen (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).
Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jon Taylor (Peterborough United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Smith.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Scott Laird.
Goal!
Goal! Scunthorpe United 0, Peterborough United 3. Conor Washington (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Elder (Peterborough United).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Kevin van Veen replaces Darius Henderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Sean McAllister replaces Charlie Goode.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Andrew Fox replaces Erhun Oztumer.
Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Bostwick.
Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jon Taylor (Peterborough United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Michael Bostwick.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Martin Samuelsen replaces Lee Angol.
Attempt missed. Conor Washington (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Marcus Maddison replaces Harry Beautyman because of an injury.
Foul by Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United).
Harry Beautyman (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Conor Washington (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Michael Bostwick (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Jack King (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack King (Scunthorpe United).
Harry Beautyman (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).
Callum Elder (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Lee Angol (Peterborough United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Paddy Madden.