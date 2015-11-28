Match ends, Cardiff City 2, Burnley 2.
Cardiff City 2-2 Burnley
Burnley staged a dramatic late comeback to draw at Cardiff and extend their unbeaten run to nine games.
Aron Gunnarsson's header gave Cardiff a 1-0 half-time lead, before Sean Morrison nodded in from a corner to double their advantage.
But Rouwen Hennings struck for the Clarets with five minutes left and Matt Connolly's injury-time own goal salvaged an unlikely point.
Cardiff stay 10th in the Championship table, while Burnley remain fifth.
Having seen Derby beat Hull on Friday, Burnley knew victory and other results going their way could see them rise as high as second.
But with Brighton beating Birmingham to replace Derby at the summit, Sean Dyche's Clarets side find themselves four points behind the new league leaders.
Cardiff, meanwhile, are now two points behind Birmingham, who occupy the final play-off spot.
Goals had been scarce for Russell Slade's side this season, mustering only 17 from their 17 Championship matches and just three from their previous seven.
The Bluebirds signed striker Tony Watt on loan from Charlton in an effort to improve that record, and the former Celtic forward went straight into the starting line-up.
The 21-year-old was close to marking his debut with a goal after 20 minutes, driving towards the visitors' defence before firing a low shot narrowly wide.
Cardiff dominated the early exchanges but were thwarted by former Bluebirds goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who made two fine saves to deny Morrison and Craig Noone.
Burnley eventually came to life with two chances in quick succession for George Boyd, who saw one shot cleared off the line by Connolly and another deflected over with the Clarets appealing in vain for handball.
Cardiff took the lead four minutes before the break as Joe Ralls' inswinging free-kick was nodded low into the net by Gunnarsson.
Torrential rain and strong winds made conditions difficult but it was from another set-piece that Cardiff extended their advantage as Peter Whittingham's corner was converted from close range by Morrison.
Scoring opportunities were rare from then on but Burnley substitute Hennings found himself in space in the Cardiff penalty area and shot powerfully into the net despite goalkeeper David Marshall's attempted save.
The Clarets then snatched a scrappy equaliser in added time as Michael Keane's header was dragged over his own line by Cardiff defender Connolly.
Cardiff boss Russell Slade: "It is really, really hard to take. We were the better side for long periods and the better side didn't win.
"We should have defended the first goal better and David (Marshall) is disappointed he didn't save that.
"But the second goal was just bizarre. It was going a mile wide but then it came off Matthew and rolled right into the net. It was crazy.
"You could see how much it hurt the players who had worked so hard to get the better of a very good team."
Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "It's my job to never think the game is over and I'm pleased that my players don't either. We showed belief to keep going.
"Cardiff are very good at home but we knew a goal would rattle them and it did. The whole stadium was rattled.
"Then we had a moment of skill for the first goal and then made our own luck for the second by finding a way to come back. It's not a fluke because we've done it before and we earned that point."
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 1Marshall
- 2Peltier
- 4Morrison
- 16Connolly
- 28Malone
- 11Noone
- 17GunnarssonSubstituted forO'Keefeat 67'minutes
- 8Ralls
- 7WhittinghamBooked at 77mins
- 33WattSubstituted forMasonat 62'minutes
- 9JonesSubstituted forMachedaat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 10Mason
- 14Macheda
- 20Tamas
- 21Moore
- 22O'Keefe
- 23Kennedy
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 27Darikwa
- 4Duff
- 5Keane
- 6Mee
- 21Boyd
- 14JonesSubstituted forMarneyat 67'minutes
- 13Barton
- 37ArfieldSubstituted forHenningsat 76'minutes
- 24LongSubstituted forTaylorat 56'minutes
- 7Gray
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 8Marney
- 11Kightly
- 15Taylor
- 18Hennings
- 22Gilks
- 23Ward
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 15,133
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 2, Burnley 2.
Goal!
Own Goal by Matthew Connolly, Cardiff City. Cardiff City 2, Burnley 2.
Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dean Marney with a cross following a set piece situation.
Joey Barton (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Federico Macheda (Cardiff City).
Foul by Ben Mee (Burnley).
Craig Noone (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joe Mason (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Marshall.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Federico Macheda replaces Kenwyne Jones.
Hand ball by Lee Peltier (Cardiff City).
Attempt missed. Rouwen Hennings (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dean Marney.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 2, Burnley 1. Rouwen Hennings (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Boyd with a cross.
Foul by Rouwen Hennings (Burnley).
Stuart O'Keefe (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Andre Gray (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rouwen Hennings.
Attempt saved. Matthew Taylor (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rouwen Hennings (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Rouwen Hennings replaces Scott Arfield.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Stuart O'Keefe.
Hand ball by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Attempt blocked. Joe Mason (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Whittingham.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Dean Marney replaces David Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Stuart O'Keefe replaces Aron Gunnarsson.
Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Jones with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Kenwyne Jones.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Taylor (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Noone (Cardiff City).
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 2, Burnley 0. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Peter Whittingham with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
Attempt saved. Joe Mason (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Malone.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Joe Mason replaces Tony Watt.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Andre Gray (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Taylor replaces Chris Long.
Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Keane (Burnley).