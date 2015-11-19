Leyton Orient players and staff made to stay in hotel after defeat

Orient have won two of their past 12 games in League Two

Leyton Orient players and coaching staff have been made to stay in a hotel this week after winning only two of their past 12 matches in League Two.

Club owner Francesco Becchetti made the decision following a 3-1 defeat at Hartlepool on Sunday, which left Orient in seventh place.

The players have been allowed to visit their families in their spare time but have been eating and sleeping at a hotel in Waltham Abbey.

Orient play York at home on Saturday.

Manager Ian Hendon told the Daily Mail: "If we win 4-0 or 5-0 on Saturday, the owner might ask us to move here permanently.

"We're not trying to hide anything. There are plenty of army camps I know about in deep, dark woods if we wanted to do that."

Orient - who started the season with five straight wins - were also made to train full-time for three weeks after they were relegated from League One last May.

Meanwhile the O's have signed Queens Park Rangers defender Cole Kpekawa on an initial one-month youth loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who had spells at Colchester and Portsmouth last season, has made three appearances for the R's this season.