Leyton Orient players and staff made to stay in hotel after defeat

Leyton Orient
Orient have won two of their past 12 games in League Two

Leyton Orient players and coaching staff have been made to stay in a hotel this week after winning only two of their past 12 matches in League Two.

Club owner Francesco Becchetti made the decision following a 3-1 defeat at Hartlepool on Sunday, which left Orient in seventh place.

The players have been allowed to visit their families in their spare time but have been eating and sleeping at a hotel in Waltham Abbey.

Orient play York at home on Saturday.

Manager Ian Hendon told the Daily Mail: "If we win 4-0 or 5-0 on Saturday, the owner might ask us to move here permanently.

"We're not trying to hide anything. There are plenty of army camps I know about in deep, dark woods if we wanted to do that."

Orient - who started the season with five straight wins - were also made to train full-time for three weeks after they were relegated from League One last May.

Meanwhile the O's have signed Queens Park Rangers defender Cole Kpekawa on an initial one-month youth loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who had spells at Colchester and Portsmouth last season, has made three appearances for the R's this season.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth17122327121538
2Oxford Utd1796228151333
3Northampton179442721631
4Portsmouth177822314929
5Accrington178542619729
6Mansfield177552214826
7Leyton Orient177552723426
8Bristol Rovers168262118326
9Wimbledon177552423126
10Carlisle177552930-126
11Luton177462921825
12Wycombe157442013725
13Morecambe167273129223
14Exeter176562325-223
15Notts County166462123-222
16Crawley176472126-522
17Cambridge175572125-420
18Barnet176292328-520
19Hartlepool176291825-720
20Stevenage173682132-1115
21Newport173591728-1114
22York172691928-912
23Yeovil1724111931-1210
24Dag & Red161691731-149
View full League Two table

