BBC Sport - FA Cup: Dagenham & Redbridge goal gets 10/10 for improvisation

  • From the section FA Cup

Watch as Kyle Vassell finds an inventive way to score for Dagenham & Redbridge in their FA Cup first-round replay against Morecambe.

The League Two side came from two goals down to beat fellow fourth-tier side Morecambe 4-2 and book their place in round two against National League South side Whitehawk.

Tom Barkhuizen and Aaron Wildig gave Morecambe a 2-0 lead, but goals from James Dunne, Joss Labadie and two from Vassell secured victory for the Daggers.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.

