Newport County comfortably overcame Brackley Town 4-1 in their FA Cup replay to book a second-round trip to Barnet.

Lenell John-Lewis and Yan Klukowski's stunning free-kick gave Newport an early two-goal lead, but Brackley's Aidan Hawtin pulled one back before the break.

Alex Rodman all but sealed Newport's place in round two before Hawtin deflected into his own net.

