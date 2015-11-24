Bristol Rovers 1-2 Stevenage

League Two
Bristol Rovers1Stevenage2

Chris Whelpdale's 60th-minute winner gave Stevenage victory at Bristol Rovers

Stevenage won away for the first time in League Two this season as they claimed victory at Bristol Rovers.

Steven Schumacher gave Boro an early lead by capitalising on Stuart Sinclair's poor clearance.

Rovers levelled when on-loan debutant Paris Cowan-Hall found Matt Taylor, who slotted home from close range.

But after earlier testing Lee Nicholls in the home goal, Chris Whelpdale fired home from 20 yards for Boro's first league win since 17 October.

Teddy Sheringham's side remain 20th in League Two, seven points above the relegation zone, while Bristol Rovers drop to 13th.

Stevenage manager Teddy Sheringham told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It's been a long time coming but it's very pleasing now that it's here.

"We had to ride our luck a little bit at the end of the first half and gather our composure and I felt we did well in the second half.

"We weren't really hanging on but the pressure was building as you'd expect."

On the crowd: "They're making a big effort to come and support us and we appreciate it."

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

  • 31Nicholls
  • 15J ClarkeSubstituted forLeadbitterat 78'minutes
  • 4Lockyer
  • 6Parkes
  • 3Brown
  • 29Cowan-HallSubstituted forMontañoat 66'minutes
  • 14Lines
  • 24Sinclair
  • 23Bodin
  • 10Taylor
  • 17EasterSubstituted forHarrisonat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mildenhall
  • 2Leadbitter
  • 5McChrystal
  • 7Mansell
  • 8O Clarke
  • 9Harrison
  • 21Montaño

Stevenage

  • 16Day
  • 25Henry
  • 5FranksBooked at 90mins
  • 19Wells
  • 30Ogilvie
  • 8SchumacherSubstituted forGormanat 90+7'minutes
  • 15Tonge
  • 7WhelpdaleSubstituted forGnanduilletat 90'minutes
  • 11Pett
  • 33KennedySubstituted forLeeat 72'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 10Matt

Substitutes

  • 4McCombe
  • 6Hughes
  • 13Voss
  • 22Lee
  • 31Gnanduillet
  • 32Conlon
  • 34Gorman
Referee:
Graham Salisbury
Attendance:
5,819

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Stevenage 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Stevenage 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Dale Gorman replaces Steven Schumacher because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Steven Schumacher (Stevenage) because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Steven Schumacher (Stevenage) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.

Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Stevenage) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Fraser Franks (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraser Franks (Stevenage).

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Chris Lines.

Attempt missed. Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Chris Whelpdale.

Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage).

Attempt blocked. Cristian Montaño (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Stevenage).

Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers).

Delay in match Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Charlie Lee (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Charlie Lee (Stevenage).

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Daniel Leadbitter replaces James Clarke.

Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Charlie Lee (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Charlie Lee (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers).

Michael Tonge (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stevenage. Charlie Lee replaces Ben Kennedy.

Attempt missed. Jamille Matt (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Hand ball by Ben Kennedy (Stevenage).

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Dean Wells.

Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth19123429151439
2Oxford Utd19107230161437
3Northampton1911443123837
4Portsmouth1989231161533
5Accrington189542921832
6Leyton Orient198653126530
7Carlisle198653535030
8Mansfield198562517829
9Wycombe178542214829
10Exeter198562726129
11Wimbledon197662525027
12Luton197573225726
13Bristol Rovers188282322126
14Notts County187472627-125
15Crawley197482429-525
16Morecambe187383333024
17Cambridge196582730-323
18Barnet1963102532-721
19Hartlepool1862101928-920
20Stevenage194782333-1019
21Newport193791829-1116
22Dag & Red1826101832-1412
23York1926112137-1612
24Yeovil1925121932-1311
View full League Two table

