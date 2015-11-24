Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Millwall 1.
Fleetwood Town 2-1 Millwall
Fleetwood sub Bobby Grant scored directly from a corner to help his side beat Millwall in League One.
Grant only came on the pitch in the 85th minute but his set-piece just four minutes later caught the wind to give the Cod Army all three points.
Eggert Jonsson had given the hosts the lead just after the hour mark when he headed home Tariq Fosu's cross.
Byron Webster scored from a Millwall corner in the final minute but the Lions drop down to 11th.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
- 1Maxwell
- 2McLaughlinSubstituted forGrantat 85'minutes
- 6Pond
- 47Davis
- 7Bell
- 8Ryan
- 5Jónsson
- 18Sarcevic
- 23BallSubstituted forProctorat 83'minutes
- 45Henen
- 39Fosu-HenrySubstituted forHornby-Forbesat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Proctor
- 12Hornby-Forbes
- 14Grant
- 22Hunter
- 27Haughton
- 40Gogic
- 46Teixeira
Millwall
- 13Archer
- 2Cummings
- 16Beevers
- 17Webster
- 3MartinBooked at 74mins
- 22O'Brien
- 6Williams
- 21SavilleSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 80'minutes
- 18FergusonSubstituted forUpsonat 63'minutes
- 20MorisonBooked at 86mins
- 9Gregory
Substitutes
- 1Forde
- 8Upson
- 10Onyedinma
- 11Martin
- 15Nelson
- 24Thompson
- 27Romeo
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 3,326
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Millwall 1.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Millwall 1. Byron Webster (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
Attempt blocked. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town).
Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Millwall 0. Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.
Attempt blocked. David Henen (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Steve Morison (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.
Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Bobby Grant replaces Conor McLaughlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jamie Proctor replaces David Ball.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jordan Archer.
Attempt saved. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces George Saville.
Attempt missed. Ed Upson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Fleetwood Town).
Ed Upson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Tyler Hornby-Forbes replaces Tarique Fosu-Henry.
Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town).
Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Saville (Millwall).
Booking
Joe Martin (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tarique Fosu-Henry (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Martin (Millwall).
(Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).
Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 1, Millwall 0. Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tarique Fosu-Henry.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ed Upson.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jordan Archer.
Attempt saved. Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Tarique Fosu-Henry (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ed Upson (Millwall).