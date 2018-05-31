BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: 10 December
Advent calendar: FA Cup's greatest shock?
- From the section FA Cup
Day 10 of BBC Sport's advent calendar could arguably be the greatest shock in the history of the FA Cup as League One Bradford stunned Chelsea by fighting back from two goals down to win 4-2 at Stamford Bridge.
Watch more memorable videos from 2015 here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired