Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Dundee 1.
Scottish Premiership: Heart of Midlothian 1-1 Dundee
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Hearts missed the chance to narrow the gap on Premiership leaders Celtic as they were held at home by Dundee.
The home side were on top early on and Arnaud Djoum steered Callum Paterson's cross low into the net.
Hearts continued to dominate but could not capitalise, and Rory Loy cut inside to equalise after being given space down the left.
Both sides had chances to win it with Dundee's Greg Stewart and Hearts' Paterson both going close.
With Celtic dropping points at home to Kilmarnock that presented the opportunity for Hearts to narrow the gap at the top to four points.
However, in front of an eighth consecutive home sellout at Tynecastle, the home side had to settle for moving two points ahead of Aberdeen in second place.
Hearts were quick on the attack and a lung-bursting run by Sam Nicholson set up Osman Sow on the edge of the 18-yard box. Nicholson continued his run forward, but Sow went alone and his shot was saved by goalkeeper Scott Bain at his near post.
As the home side continued to dominate possession they were keen to have both Nicholson and Billy King on the ball at every opportunity.
Eventually the breakthrough came when Paterson was allowed time and space down the right to send a pinpoint cross for Djoum to guide the ball into the net.
The Belgian midfielder was denied a second goal after a terrific save by Bain, the Dundee stopper diving backwards to somehow tip a deflected effort over the crossbar.
Dundee had rarely threatened Hearts goal and it was a fairly quiet first half for goalkeeper Neil Alexander.
Bain once again denied Hearts with a fingertip save from a Nicholson free kick after half-time, and against the run of play the Dens Park side drew level.
Striker Loy sprung the offside trap and after controlling the ball cut inside to fire the ball home from 16 yards.
It was the former Kilmarnock and Rangers players' seventh strike of the season and brought an end to Hearts run of over seven hours of play without conceding a goal.
The goal gave Dundee hope of snatching all the points as an edginess spread around Tynecastle.
However, neither side were able to find their way to goal and ended up with a point apiece.
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1Alexander
- 2Paterson
- 4Augustyn
- 18RossiBooked at 76mins
- 17Oshaniwa
- 16Sutchuin-DjoumSubstituted forSwansonat 85'minutes
- 8BuabenSubstituted forReillyat 66'minutes
- 14Pallardo Gonzalez
- 11Nicholson
- 10Sow
- 12KingSubstituted forGomisat 35'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Gomis
- 13Hamilton
- 20Reilly
- 22McGhee
- 23Swanson
- 28Smith
- 44Zanatta
Dundee
- 1Bain
- 19McGinnBooked at 90mins
- 16EtxabegurenSubstituted forGadzhalovat 82'minutes
- 5McPakeBooked at 57minsSubstituted forKonradat 70'minutes
- 3Holt
- 7Stewart
- 18McGowan
- 10Thomson
- 17Ross
- 15Hemmings
- 9Loy
Substitutes
- 2Irvine
- 4Konrad
- 8Low
- 20Calder
- 26Gadzhalov
- 29Harkins
- 46Gourlay
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 16,736
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Dundee 1.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Booking
Paul McGinn (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny Swanson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Dundee).
Dangerous play by Osman Sow (Heart of Midlothian).
Thomas Konrad (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Thomas Konrad.
Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Danny Swanson replaces Arnaud Djoum.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Kostadin Gadzhalov replaces Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia because of an injury.
Osman Sow (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Konrad (Dundee).
Attempt saved. Callum Paterson (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kane Hemmings (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Miguel Pallardó (Heart of Midlothian).
Greg Stewart (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Igor Rossi (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Igor Rossi (Heart of Midlothian).
Rory Loy (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juwon Oshaniwa (Heart of Midlothian).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gavin Reilly (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nick Ross (Dundee).
Foul by Igor Rossi (Heart of Midlothian).
Kane Hemmings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Thomas Konrad replaces James McPake.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Dundee 1. Rory Loy (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Thomson.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Gavin Reilly replaces Prince Buaben.
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Heart of Midlothian).
Greg Stewart (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Greg Stewart (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Igor Rossi (Heart of Midlothian).
Nick Ross (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian).
Greg Stewart (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Julen Etxabeguren Leanizbarrutia.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Scott Bain.