Scottish Premiership: Heart of Midlothian 1-1 Dundee

Hearts missed the chance to narrow the gap on Premiership leaders Celtic as they were held at home by Dundee.

The home side were on top early on and Arnaud Djoum steered Callum Paterson's cross low into the net.

Hearts continued to dominate but could not capitalise, and Rory Loy cut inside to equalise after being given space down the left.

Both sides had chances to win it with Dundee's Greg Stewart and Hearts' Paterson both going close.

With Celtic dropping points at home to Kilmarnock that presented the opportunity for Hearts to narrow the gap at the top to four points.

However, in front of an eighth consecutive home sellout at Tynecastle, the home side had to settle for moving two points ahead of Aberdeen in second place.

Hearts were quick on the attack and a lung-bursting run by Sam Nicholson set up Osman Sow on the edge of the 18-yard box. Nicholson continued his run forward, but Sow went alone and his shot was saved by goalkeeper Scott Bain at his near post.

As the home side continued to dominate possession they were keen to have both Nicholson and Billy King on the ball at every opportunity.

Eventually the breakthrough came when Paterson was allowed time and space down the right to send a pinpoint cross for Djoum to guide the ball into the net.

The Belgian midfielder was denied a second goal after a terrific save by Bain, the Dundee stopper diving backwards to somehow tip a deflected effort over the crossbar.

Dundee had rarely threatened Hearts goal and it was a fairly quiet first half for goalkeeper Neil Alexander.

Bain once again denied Hearts with a fingertip save from a Nicholson free kick after half-time, and against the run of play the Dens Park side drew level.

Striker Loy sprung the offside trap and after controlling the ball cut inside to fire the ball home from 16 yards.

It was the former Kilmarnock and Rangers players' seventh strike of the season and brought an end to Hearts run of over seven hours of play without conceding a goal.

The goal gave Dundee hope of snatching all the points as an edginess spread around Tynecastle.

However, neither side were able to find their way to goal and ended up with a point apiece.