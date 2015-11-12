Patrice Evra: Juventus discover defender’s egg allergy

Patrice Evra and a fried egg
Patrice Evra believes eggs sometimes made him unwell at Manchester United

Juventus defender Patrice Evra has revealed the Serie A club discovered a food allergy he was unaware of during more than seven years in England.

The 34-year-old, who left Manchester United in the summer of 2014, has since played 47 times for the Italian champions.

"When I came here they said I'm allergic to eggs and I ate them every day in Manchester. I was vomiting in training at first," Evra said.

"I went to the hospital and they told me I had been playing with an ulcer and I was lucky it was not bleeding inside."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's European Football Podcast, the five-time Premier League winner said moving to Italy has improved his knowledge of the game, adding he would like to become a coach one day.

"I have learned a lot about football - how to be more professional, even if I was professional in Manchester," added the France international. "Here in Italy, it is more like a chess game - you have to think about every move."

