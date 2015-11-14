Match ends, France 2, Germany 0.
France 2-0 Germany
France beat world champions Germany in a match overshadowed by a series of attacks in Paris.
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scored the opener in the first half after being set up by Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba had a 35-yard drive tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
Striker Andre-Pierre Gignac got the second late on with a header into the top corner from Blaise Matuidi's cross.
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 15Sagna
- 4Varane
- 21Koscielny
- 3EvraBooked at 71mins
- 19Pogba
- 12DiarraSubstituted forSchneiderlinat 80'minutes
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forCabayeat 87'minutes
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forBen Arfaat 80'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forGignacat 69'minutes
- 11MartialSubstituted forComanat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jallet
- 5Perrin
- 6Cabaye
- 8Ben Arfa
- 10Gignac
- 13Mangala
- 16Mandanda
- 17Digne
- 18Sissoko
- 20Coman
- 22Schneiderlin
- 23Costil
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 16Rüdiger
- 17BoatengSubstituted forMustafiat 45'minutes
- 5Hummels
- 18GinterSubstituted forVollandat 79'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 6KhediraSubstituted forGündoganat 61'minutes
- 7Schweinsteiger
- 3HectorSubstituted forCanat 34'minutes
- 13Müller
- 23Gomez
- 8DraxlerSubstituted forSanéat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Mustafi
- 4Rudy
- 9Schürrle
- 10Podolski
- 12Zieler
- 14Can
- 15Volland
- 19Kruse
- 20Kramer
- 21Gündogan
- 22Leno
- 24Trapp
- 25Sané
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 2, Germany 0.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Foul by Kingsley Coman (France).
Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. André-Pierre Gignac (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Yohan Cabaye replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Goal!
Goal! France 2, Germany 0. André-Pierre Gignac (France) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi with a cross.
Booking
Kevin Volland (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kingsley Coman (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Volland (Germany).
Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Morgan Schneiderlin.
Foul by André-Pierre Gignac (France).
Shkodran Mustafi (Germany) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Morgan Schneiderlin replaces Lass Diarra.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt missed. Kevin Volland (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Kevin Volland replaces Matthias Ginter.
Foul by Laurent Koscielny (France).
Thomas Müller (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thomas Müller (Germany) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Foul by Lass Diarra (France).
Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (France).
Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) because of an injury.
Booking
Patrice Evra (France) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Patrice Evra (France).
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Kingsley Coman replaces Anthony Martial.
Substitution
Substitution, France. André-Pierre Gignac replaces Olivier Giroud.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).
Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Corner, France. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Attempt saved. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Leroy Sané replaces Julian Draxler.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Sami Khedira.