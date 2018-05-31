BBC Sport - FA Cup: FC United 0-3 Chesterfield (Simons 68')
Simons scores Chesterfield's third
- From the section FA Cup
Substitute Rai Simons scores Chesterfield's third goal to put them 3-0 ahead in their FA Cup first-round tie at FC United of Manchester.
Gbolly Ariyibi opened the scoring for the Spireites after just six minutes, and Lee Novak added a second with 12 minutes on the clock.
Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.
Available to UK users only.
