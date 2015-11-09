Nigeria U17s beat Mali to retain World Cup

Nigeria celebrate winning the Under-17 World Cup
Nigeria are the dominant force in Under-17 world football

Nigeria retained the Under-17 World Cup on Sunday by beating Mali 2-0 in an all-African final in Chile.

Osinachi Ebere had a penalty saved and headed the rebound against the bar and after the break Udochukwu Anumudu also struck a shot against the bar.

On 56 minutes Victor Osimhen scored his 10th goal of the finals - a new record.

Three minutes later Funsho Bamgboye added a second and ensured Nigeria became only the second country to defend the title.

Nigeria coach Emmanuel Amuneke told Fifa.com: "We have worked very hard for this success and we hope to continue.

"The players will go home now but their journey is not over yet. I have football in my blood, as a player and as a coach. This is what I want to pass to my players."

