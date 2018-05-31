National League South side Maidenhead United scored a 94th-minute equaliser against League One Port Vale to set up an FA Cup first round replay.

Vale broke the deadlock on the half-hour when Byron Moore latched on to Louis Dodds' through ball to fire home.

But Maidenhead fought back and forced a replay with an equaliser through James Mulley's injury-time strike.

It capped a hard-working performance from the visitors, who lie 62 places and three leagues below Vale, and whose reward is another 90 minutes against the League One side.

