BBC Sport - FA Cup: Whitehawk 5-3 Lincoln City highlights

Highlights: Whitehawk 5-3 Lincoln City

  • From the section FA Cup

National League South side Whitehawk secure a place in the FA Cup second round for the first time as they beat Lincoln 5-3 despite Matt Rhead's hat-trick.

Danny Mills put the hosts ahead and Jake Robinson made it 2-0, but Rhead scored a penalty after a foul by Mills.

Sam Deering curled in Hawks' third and Rhead hit Lincoln's second from close range but Dave Martin made it 4-2.

Rhead sealed his hat-trick but Deering made it 5-3 from the spot after he was fouled by Alan Power, who was sent off.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Whitehawk 5-3 Lincoln City

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Frampton tops 12-second challenge - can you beat him?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Watch: Pylon cam captures 'incredible' Packers touchdown

Video

Ronaldo reaches 700 goals - watch seven great Premier League strikes

Video

MOTDx's classic football boot quiz

Video

Mings heard racist abuse before warm-up

Video

Diggs hat-trick dominates NFL plays of the week

Video

James named player of match - seconds before being sent off

Video

Watch: Cech saves crucial penalty on 'dream' ice hockey debut

Video

'What's the reason?' Federer argues with umpire after point penalty

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's Fraser wins shock gold on parallel bars

Video

Simone Biles: The world's greatest gymnast

Video

Southgate 'incredibly proud' of England players

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you