Curtis McDonald's late header earns National League North side Brackley Town an FA Cup first round replay against League Two Newport County.

Lennell John-Lewis's penalty put Newport in front after he had been fouled by Pablo Mills. Scott Bennett then doubled their lead before Luke Graham's header made it 2-1 and ex-County player McDonald's header in stoppage time secured the replay.

