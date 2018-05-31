BBC Sport - FA Cup: Brackley Town 2-2 Newport highlights
Highlights: Brackley Town 2-2 Newport
- From the section FA Cup
Curtis McDonald's late header earns National League North side Brackley Town an FA Cup first round replay against League Two Newport County.
Lennell John-Lewis's penalty put Newport in front after he had been fouled by Pablo Mills. Scott Bennett then doubled their lead before Luke Graham's header made it 2-1 and ex-County player McDonald's header in stoppage time secured the replay.
Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.
Available to UK users only.
