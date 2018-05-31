BBC Sport - FA Cup: Grimsby Town 5-1 St Albans highlights

Highlights: Grimsby Town 5-1 St Albans

  • From the section FA Cup

Grimsby Town substitute Padraig Amond comes off the bench to score twice as the Mariners thrash St Albans City to reach the FA Cup second round.

The National League side led from Conor Townsend's 25-yard free-kick, doubling the lead by the break after Amond poked in within three minutes of coming on.

Louie Theophanous gave St Albans hope with a strike that went in off the bar, but Jon-Paul Pittman smashed in, then Marcus Marshall evaded tackles to add a fourth before Amond headed his second.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

