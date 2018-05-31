Luton reach the second round of the FA Cup after a Josh McQuoid brace secures a 2-1 victory over League Two rivals Crawley Town.

McQuoid put the Hatters ahead after the break, although the home side restored parity soon after when Matt Harold headed in Simon Walton's cross from close range.

The game looked to be heading for a replay until the final minute when McQuoid hammered in a left-footed winner into the top corner.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

