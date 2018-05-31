A brace from Paddy Madden secures a 2-1 victory for Scunthorpe over Southend and sends them into the second round of the FA Cup.

Madden latched onto Luke Williams' corner to fire the Iron into the lead before Ryan Leonard's shot from the edge of the area drew Southend level.

The Shrimpers failed to clear another corner, allowing Madden to win the game for Scunthorpe from close range with his 12th goal of the season.

Southend boss Phil Brown was sent to the stands just before full-time.