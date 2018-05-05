Managerless Cambridge United progressed to the second round of the FA Cup by beating National League South strugglers Basingstoke Town.

Jeff Hughes headed home in the first half for the hosts, who also went close through Robbie Simpson and Barry Corr before the break.

Luke Berry then shot wide for the U's in the second half.

Basingstoke, ranked 53 league places below their opponents, hit the post late on through Liam Enver-Marum.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.