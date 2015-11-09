David Moyes: Real Sociedad sack former Man Utd manager

Real Sociedad won two out of 11 La Liga games this season under David Moyes

David Moyes has been sacked as manager of La Liga strugglers Real Sociedad a day short of his one-year anniversary at the Spanish club.

The 52-year-old steered the Basque team to 12th spot last season after taking charge on 10 November 2014.

But La Real are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference and Friday's 2-0 defeat at Las Palmas was their fourth in five league games.

A Sociedad statement said they had decided to terminate Moyes's contract.

Assistant boss Billy McKinlay has also been sacked.

Former Barcelona assistant coach Eusebio Sacristan was named as Moyes' replacement, arriving on a deal that runs until June 2017.

The club are 16th and face Europa League winners Sevilla and European champions Barcelona in their next two La Liga games after the international break.

David Moyes' managerial career so far Team Joined Left Games Won Lost Win % Preston 12 Jan 1998 14 March 2002 234 113 63 48.29 Everton 14 March 2002 1 July 2013 513 216 159 42.11 Manchester United 1 July 2013 22 April 2014 51 27 15 52.94 Real Sociedad 10 November 2014 9 November 2015 42 12 15 28.57 Total 840 368 252 43.8

The move to Sociedad was the Scot's first job after he was sacked as Manchester United manager in April 2014 following a 10-month spell in charge.

Moyes, who spent 11 years at Everton before succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, signed a contract to June 2016 and became Sociedad's fourth British manager.

Real Sociedad suffered a sixth loss in 11 league games on Friday to end Moyes's time in charge

Harry Lowe was in charge for five years from 1930, while John Toshack had three spells in charge, with the last coming to an end in 2002.

Toshack's fellow Welshman Chris Coleman lasted less than seven months following his appointment in July 2007.