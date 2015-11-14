Match ends, Kidderminster Harriers 2, Aldershot Town 0.
Kidderminster Harriers 2-0 Aldershot Town
Kidderminster Harriers registered only their second win of the season as they beat Aldershot Town at Aggborough.
Dipo Akinyemi came close for Aldershot in the first half, but his header from Dan Walker's cross went just wide.
James McQuilkin opened the scoring for the Harriers, volleying Jordan Murphy's cross into the bottom corner.
Ben Whitfield then slammed home a Jared Hodgkiss's cross from 20 yards to secure the bottom club their second win in successive home league matches.
Meanwhile, Harriers have handed majority shareholder Colin Gordon the title of chief executive, with immediate effect.
Gordon, who initially joined the club in April as football development director, has given up his role as an agent to comply with Football Association rules after last week buying out the club's three largest shareholders for "a nominal amount".
Aldershot Town boss Barry Smith told BBC Surrey:
"Again in the first half we've created chances and when you're on top you've got to take them and the second half was totally unacceptable. I thought their team wanted it more and that's a sad indictment.
"It's something we won't accept. We can't afford to start sloppy and that's what happened and they put pressure on us. We aren't good enough to allow that to happen and you keep defending and start as slow as that.
"They came out and worked harder than our boys which is something I won't accept and the players realise they didn't work as hard as them. They just expected it was Kidderminster and they would turn up and allow us to win."
Line-ups
Kidderminster
- 13SnedkerBooked at 85mins
- 2Hodgkiss
- 5Langmead
- 4Maxwell
- 24YoungSubstituted forJonesat 78'minutes
- 40Howkins
- 36McQuilkin
- 25Fazlic
- 27Francis-Angol
- 33Murphy
- 34WhitfieldSubstituted forObosuat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Rowe-Turner
- 7Singh
- 18Jones
- 26Brown
- 37Obosu
Aldershot
- 1Smith
- 12Alexander
- 14BecklesBooked at 55mins
- 4Lathrope
- 3McGintyBooked at 47mins
- 6OliverSubstituted forWalkerat 63'minutes
- 19Walker
- 8Stevenson
- 15BrowneSubstituted forRichardsat 63'minutes
- 17Brodie
- 20AkinyemiSubstituted forHattonat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Hatton
- 10Walker
- 11Richards
- 13Thomas
- 16Gallagher
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 1,790
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kidderminster Harriers 2, Aldershot Town 0.
Foul by Richard Brodie (Aldershot Town).
Dino Fazlic (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Dan Walker (Aldershot Town).
Zaine Francis-Angol (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. George Obosu replaces Ben Whitfield.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Booking
Dean Snedker (Kidderminster Harriers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Jordan Jones replaces Matt Young.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Sam Hatton replaces Dipo Akinyemi.
Attempt saved. Damon Lathrope (Aldershot Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Foul by Dipo Akinyemi (Aldershot Town).
Dino Fazlic (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Richard Brodie (Aldershot Town).
Jared Hodgkiss (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Jordan Murphy (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Charlie Walker replaces Luke Oliver.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Tom Richards replaces Rhys Browne.
Goal!
Goal! Kidderminster Harriers 2, Aldershot Town 0. Ben Whitfield (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Aldershot Town.
Booking
Omar Beckles (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for dissent.
Goal!
Goal! Kidderminster Harriers 1, Aldershot Town 0. James McQuilkin (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. James McQuilkin (Kidderminster Harriers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ben Whitfield.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Attempt saved. James McQuilkin (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved. Assisted by Ben Whitfield.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Booking
Sean McGinty (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Aldershot Town).
James McQuilkin (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Second Half
Second Half begins Kidderminster Harriers 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Kidderminster Harriers 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Attempt blocked. Dino Fazlic (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Zaine Francis-Angol (Kidderminster Harriers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Whitfield with a cross.
Foul by Damon Lathrope (Aldershot Town).