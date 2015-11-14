Kidderminster Harriers 2-0 Aldershot Town

Kidderminster Harriers registered only their second win of the season as they beat Aldershot Town at Aggborough.

Dipo Akinyemi came close for Aldershot in the first half, but his header from Dan Walker's cross went just wide.

James McQuilkin opened the scoring for the Harriers, volleying Jordan Murphy's cross into the bottom corner.

Ben Whitfield then slammed home a Jared Hodgkiss's cross from 20 yards to secure the bottom club their second win in successive home league matches.

Meanwhile, Harriers have handed majority shareholder Colin Gordon the title of chief executive, with immediate effect.

Gordon, who initially joined the club in April as football development director, has given up his role as an agent to comply with Football Association rules after last week buying out the club's three largest shareholders for "a nominal amount".

Aldershot Town boss Barry Smith told BBC Surrey:

"Again in the first half we've created chances and when you're on top you've got to take them and the second half was totally unacceptable. I thought their team wanted it more and that's a sad indictment.

"It's something we won't accept. We can't afford to start sloppy and that's what happened and they put pressure on us. We aren't good enough to allow that to happen and you keep defending and start as slow as that.

"They came out and worked harder than our boys which is something I won't accept and the players realise they didn't work as hard as them. They just expected it was Kidderminster and they would turn up and allow us to win."