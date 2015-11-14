Match ends, Accrington Stanley 2, Newport County 2.
Accrington Stanley 2-2 Newport County
Accrington Stanley twice had to come from behind to rescue a point against a revitalised Newport County.
The Welsh side have climbed away from the bottom of League Two since John Sheridan took charge in early October, and took the lead when Yan Klukowski headed in a Jazzi Barnum-Bobb cross.
Billy Kee replied for Accrington after an initial shot was cleared.
A fierce Scott Boden drive restored Newport's lead, but Matt Crooks tapped in after Séamus Conneely hit the post.
Newport County manager John Sheridan told BBC Radio Wales: "It was a difficult pitch but both teams tried to play and did the best they could, and I think it was quite an entertaining game.
"We were playing against a good team... one of the best footballing sides in the league and they're on a good run of form.
"So for us to come and compete, where we are in the league a lot of people probably thought it was a home banker but we're improving.
"It would have been a really good result [to win]. To take the lead twice - two great goals as well - so I'm a bit disappointed to draw, but I can't grumble too much."
Line-ups
Accrington
- 33Mooney
- 34Halliday
- 5DaviesBooked at 15mins
- 3WinnardSubstituted forBarryat 55'minutes
- 2PearsonBooked at 88mins
- 7Mingoia
- 14Crooks
- 28ConneelyBooked at 90mins
- 11McConville
- 29Kee
- 8Windass
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 4Barry
- 6Proctor
- 10Gornell
- 12Wakefield
- 16Quansah
- 19Carver
Newport
- 30Day
- 21Partridge
- 18Bennett
- 12DonacienSubstituted forKlukowskiat 21'minutes
- 24Barnum-BobbBooked at 29mins
- 23RodmanBooked at 49mins
- 33Byrne
- 7Elito
- 3Barrow
- 9AnsahSubstituted forBodenat 61'minutes
- 10John-Lewis
Substitutes
- 2Holmes
- 6Taylor
- 8Klukowski
- 15Green
- 16Hughes
- 19Boden
- 39Collins
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 1,552
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Accrington Stanley 2, Newport County 2.
Booking
Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley).
Medy Elito (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
(Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County).
Foul by Antony Barry (Accrington Stanley).
Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 2, Newport County 2. Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Matty Pearson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County).
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Newport County 2. Scott Boden (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).
Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Antony Barry.
Attempt blocked. Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Piero Mingoia (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from long range on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Newport County. Scott Boden replaces Zak Ansah.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 1, Newport County 1. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Medy Elito (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Accrington Stanley).
Alex Rodman (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Accrington Stanley. Antony Barry replaces Dean Winnard because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Newport County 1. Yan Klukowski (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jazzi Barnum-Bobb with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Medy Elito (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yan Klukowski (Newport County).
Attempt missed. Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Booking
Alex Rodman (Newport County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matty Pearson (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alex Rodman (Newport County).
Attempt saved. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Joe Day.