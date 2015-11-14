League Two
Bristol Rovers2Carlisle0

Bristol Rovers 2-0 Carlisle United

Matt Taylor
Matty Taylor has scored seven goal for Bristol Rovers this season

Matty Taylor's second-half double saw Bristol Rovers banished the memory of their FA Cup loss to non-league Chesham United by beating Carlisle.

He had an early shot saved while Jermaine Easter also went close.

Taylor broke the deadlock with a close-range shot at the far post after Chris Lines had crossed into the box.

Carlisle's David Atkinson had a free-kick deflected just wide by teammate Mark Ellis before Taylor sealed the win with a low left-footed shot.

The victory, only the second at home in the league this season for the Gas, lifted them up to eighth in League Two, one place above Carlisle on goal difference.

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

  • 31Nicholls
  • 15J Clarke
  • 5McChrystalBooked at 55mins
  • 6ParkesBooked at 90mins
  • 3BrownBooked at 52mins
  • 21MontañoSubstituted forGoslingat 83'minutes
  • 14LinesSubstituted forO Clarkeat 90+2'minutes
  • 24SinclairBooked at 9mins
  • 23Bodin
  • 10Taylor
  • 17EasterSubstituted forBlissettat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mildenhall
  • 7Mansell
  • 8O Clarke
  • 11Gosling
  • 16Blissett
  • 20Lucas
  • 32Kilgour

Carlisle

  • 1Gillespie
  • 2Miller
  • 6Atkinson
  • 27Ellis
  • 44McQueenSubstituted forWykeat 78'minutes
  • 23ThompsonSubstituted forIbehreat 61'minutes
  • 12Sweeney
  • 16Dicker
  • 11Brough
  • 19BalantaSubstituted forRiggat 61'minutes
  • 25Asamoah

Substitutes

  • 9Wyke
  • 10Héry
  • 13Hanford
  • 14Ibehre
  • 18Osei
  • 20Archibald-Henville
  • 21Rigg
Referee:
Mark Brown
Attendance:
6,423

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home15
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol Rovers 2, Carlisle United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 2, Carlisle United 0.

Booking

Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers).

Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Ollie Clarke replaces Chris Lines.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Nathan Blissett replaces Jermaine Easter.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol Rovers 2, Carlisle United 0. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Jake Gosling (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Lee Brown.

Foul by Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers).

Tom Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Jake Gosling replaces Cristian Montaño.

James Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United).

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Charlie Wyke replaces Alex McQueen.

Hand ball by Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United).

Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Antony Sweeney (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Tom Parkes.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Stuart Sinclair.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol Rovers 1, Carlisle United 0. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Lines.

Foul by Mark McChrystal (Bristol Rovers).

Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Jabo Ibehre replaces Joe Thompson.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Steven Rigg replaces Angelo Balanta.

Foul by Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers).

Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Jermaine Easter (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Thompson (Carlisle United).

Booking

Mark McChrystal (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mark McChrystal (Bristol Rovers).

Angelo Balanta (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Patrick Brough.

Booking

Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth17122327121538
2Oxford Utd1796228151333
3Northampton179442721631
4Accrington178542619729
5Portsmouth167722314928
6Mansfield177552214826
7Leyton Orient167542620626
8Bristol Rovers168262118326
9Carlisle177552930-126
10Luton177462921825
11Wycombe157442013725
12Wimbledon167452423125
13Morecambe167273129223
14Exeter176562325-223
15Notts County166462123-222
16Crawley176472126-522
17Cambridge175572125-420
18Barnet176292328-520
19Hartlepool165291524-917
20Stevenage173682132-1115
21Newport173591728-1114
22York172691928-912
23Yeovil1724111931-1210
24Dag & Red161691731-149
View full League Two table

