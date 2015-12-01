Shrewsbury Town 1-3 Walsall

Walsall moved up to third in League One after easing past Shrewsbury in their first game since the departure of boss Dean Smith, who left the club on Monday to join Championship side Brentford.

Shrewsbury went ahead through Larnell Cole's 41st-minute strike.

Milan Lalkovic equalised from the edge of the box to make it 1-1 at half-time.

After Town had Ian Black sent off for a second yellow card, Paul Downing headed the Saddlers in front before Jordan Cook fired home in the final minute.

Cook was on as a first-half substitute for former Shrewsbury striker Tom Bradshaw, who went off with an ankle injury.

Walsall joint caretaker-manager Jon Whitney told BBC WM:

"We knew it was going to be a scrappy affair, with the weather and the conditions.

"We knew it would be dogged. We knew we'd have to stick in there and wouldn't always be able to play our football but, when we did, it gave us our rewards in the end.

"The philosophy is we are trying to get these players to self-manage. We're really big on it in training. Every day we get them to problem-solve. We're not there to dictate to the players. We're there to facilitate and help them reach their full potential."