League One
Shrewsbury1Walsall3

Shrewsbury Town 1-3 Walsall

Walsall moved up to third in League One after easing past Shrewsbury in their first game since the departure of boss Dean Smith, who left the club on Monday to join Championship side Brentford.

Shrewsbury went ahead through Larnell Cole's 41st-minute strike.

Milan Lalkovic equalised from the edge of the box to make it 1-1 at half-time.

After Town had Ian Black sent off for a second yellow card, Paul Downing headed the Saddlers in front before Jordan Cook fired home in the final minute.

Cook was on as a first-half substitute for former Shrewsbury striker Tom Bradshaw, who went off with an ankle injury.

Walsall joint caretaker-manager Jon Whitney told BBC WM:

"We knew it was going to be a scrappy affair, with the weather and the conditions.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Jon Whitney on Shrewsbury v Walsall

"We knew it would be dogged. We knew we'd have to stick in there and wouldn't always be able to play our football but, when we did, it gave us our rewards in the end.

"The philosophy is we are trying to get these players to self-manage. We're really big on it in training. Every day we get them to problem-solve. We're not there to dictate to the players. We're there to facilitate and help them reach their full potential."

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 5Grandison
  • 13Gerrard
  • 20Knight-Percival
  • 12Brown
  • 29ColeSubstituted forAkpa-Akproat 45'minutes
  • 6BlackBooked at 71mins
  • 17Ogogo
  • 11Kaikai
  • 9Collins
  • 16VernonSubstituted forLawrenceat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Lawrence
  • 10Whalley
  • 19McAlinden
  • 21Halstead
  • 23Barnett
  • 26Akpa-Akpro
  • 31Smith

Walsall

  • 1Etheridge
  • 2Demetriou
  • 4O'Connor
  • 6DowningBooked at 56mins
  • 14Henry
  • 18MorrisSubstituted forBaxendaleat 90+4'minutes
  • 7Chambers
  • 27Evans
  • 15LalkovicSubstituted forFordeat 77'minutes
  • 10Sawyers
  • 9BradshawSubstituted forCookat 27'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 8Mantom
  • 11Baxendale
  • 12Forde
  • 13MacGillivray
  • 16Preston
  • 21Cook
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
6,078

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home8
Away18
Shots on Target
Home5
Away8
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Walsall 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Walsall 3.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. James Baxendale replaces Kieron Morris.

Goal!

Goal! Shrewsbury Town 1, Walsall 3. Jordan Cook (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Rico Henry.

Foul by Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town).

Jordan Cook (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Anthony Forde (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jordan Cook (Walsall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Junior Brown.

Attempt blocked. Jason Demetriou (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jermaine Grandison.

Goal!

Goal! Shrewsbury Town 1, Walsall 2. Paul Downing (Walsall) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James O'Connor with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Liam Lawrence.

Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Jordan Cook (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Anthony Forde replaces Milan Lalkovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Liam Lawrence replaces Scott Vernon.

Attempt saved. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James O'Connor (Walsall).

Attempt saved. George Evans (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town) for a bad foul.

Foul by Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town).

Paul Downing (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town).

Milan Lalkovic (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jermaine Grandison (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Demetriou (Walsall).

Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Sullay Kaikai (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Scott Vernon (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Paul Downing (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Downing (Walsall).

Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Shrewsbury Town).

Jordan Cook (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. George Evans (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Paul Downing (Walsall) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton2013252416841
2Coventry20116338211739
3Walsall20116335191639
4Gillingham20115439251438
5Wigan2097429191034
6Peterborough20103746311533
7Millwall209473128331
8Southend208752522331
9Bradford208752220231
10Bury208663130130
11Port Vale208572623329
12Sheff Utd207673230227
13Rochdale207672423127
14Scunthorpe2082102427-326
15Doncaster206682026-624
16Chesterfield2072112535-1023
17Swindon2064102934-522
18Fleetwood2063112729-221
19Shrewsbury2063112631-521
20Colchester2055103049-1920
21Oldham2031072232-1019
22Blackpool2054111628-1219
23Crewe2054111933-1419
24Barnsley2053122534-918
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you