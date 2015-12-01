Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Walsall 3.
Shrewsbury Town 1-3 Walsall
Walsall moved up to third in League One after easing past Shrewsbury in their first game since the departure of boss Dean Smith, who left the club on Monday to join Championship side Brentford.
Shrewsbury went ahead through Larnell Cole's 41st-minute strike.
Milan Lalkovic equalised from the edge of the box to make it 1-1 at half-time.
After Town had Ian Black sent off for a second yellow card, Paul Downing headed the Saddlers in front before Jordan Cook fired home in the final minute.
Cook was on as a first-half substitute for former Shrewsbury striker Tom Bradshaw, who went off with an ankle injury.
Walsall joint caretaker-manager Jon Whitney told BBC WM:
"We knew it was going to be a scrappy affair, with the weather and the conditions.
"We knew it would be dogged. We knew we'd have to stick in there and wouldn't always be able to play our football but, when we did, it gave us our rewards in the end.
"The philosophy is we are trying to get these players to self-manage. We're really big on it in training. Every day we get them to problem-solve. We're not there to dictate to the players. We're there to facilitate and help them reach their full potential."
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 1Leutwiler
- 5Grandison
- 13Gerrard
- 20Knight-Percival
- 12Brown
- 29ColeSubstituted forAkpa-Akproat 45'minutes
- 6BlackBooked at 71mins
- 17Ogogo
- 11Kaikai
- 9Collins
- 16VernonSubstituted forLawrenceat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lawrence
- 10Whalley
- 19McAlinden
- 21Halstead
- 23Barnett
- 26Akpa-Akpro
- 31Smith
Walsall
- 1Etheridge
- 2Demetriou
- 4O'Connor
- 6DowningBooked at 56mins
- 14Henry
- 18MorrisSubstituted forBaxendaleat 90+4'minutes
- 7Chambers
- 27Evans
- 15LalkovicSubstituted forFordeat 77'minutes
- 10Sawyers
- 9BradshawSubstituted forCookat 27'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 8Mantom
- 11Baxendale
- 12Forde
- 13MacGillivray
- 16Preston
- 21Cook
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 6,078
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Walsall 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. James Baxendale replaces Kieron Morris.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 1, Walsall 3. Jordan Cook (Walsall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Rico Henry.
Foul by Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town).
Jordan Cook (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Anthony Forde (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jordan Cook (Walsall) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Junior Brown.
Attempt blocked. Jason Demetriou (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jermaine Grandison.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 1, Walsall 2. Paul Downing (Walsall) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James O'Connor with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Liam Lawrence.
Attempt blocked. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jordan Cook (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Anthony Forde replaces Milan Lalkovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Liam Lawrence replaces Scott Vernon.
Attempt saved. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James O'Connor (Walsall).
Attempt saved. George Evans (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town) for a bad foul.
Foul by Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town).
Paul Downing (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town).
Milan Lalkovic (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jermaine Grandison (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Demetriou (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Sullay Kaikai (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Scott Vernon (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Paul Downing (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Downing (Walsall).
Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Shrewsbury Town).
Jordan Cook (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. George Evans (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Paul Downing (Walsall) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.