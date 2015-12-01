League One
Burton2Millwall1

Burton Albion 2-1 Millwall

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Former Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink took over as Burton manager in November 2014

Burton Albion moved two points clear at the top of League One after holding off a second-half fightback from Millwall.

Damien McCrory smashed in a 15-yard strike to put the home side ahead before Nasser El Khayati doubled their lead after a stunning counter attack.

The London side dominated the second half and halved the gap when Joe Martin pounced after a goalmouth scramble.

However, they could not equalise and finished with 10 men after Mark Beevers was sent off for a second booking.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Derby:

"First half we were the better side and scored two magnificent goals, and deservedly so.

"Second half, you always know they're going to change certain things and we're going to have to be strong and defend well because they're going to go a little bit more direct.

"At times we handled that really well. It's only a little bit disappointing that we got a goal against from a corner.

"Normally we are solid from those moments and do that really well, so it was a little bit disappointing."

Line-ups

Burton

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 2Edwards
  • 4Mousinho
  • 30FlanaganBooked at 61mins
  • 14McCrory
  • 15Naylor
  • 19O'ConnorBooked at 54mins
  • 12ButcherBooked at 86mins
  • 11El KhayatiSubstituted forAkinsat 90+3'minutes
  • 21Duffy
  • 9BeavonSubstituted forThieleat 49'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Reilly
  • 10Akins
  • 13Joachim
  • 20Thiele
  • 22Binnom-Williams
  • 23Palmer
  • 31Matthews

Millwall

  • 13Archer
  • 2CummingsSubstituted forUpsonat 89'minutes
  • 15Nelson
  • 16BeeversBooked at 90mins
  • 3Martin
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 6Williams
  • 21SavilleBooked at 35minsSubstituted forThompsonat 45'minutes
  • 18FergusonSubstituted forGregoryat 45'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 20Morison
  • 22O'BrienBooked at 26mins

Substitutes

  • 1Forde
  • 4Edwards
  • 8Upson
  • 9Gregory
  • 11Martin
  • 24Thompson
  • 36Wood
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
2,888

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Burton Albion 2, Millwall 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burton Albion 2, Millwall 1.

Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fred Onyedinma (Millwall).

Foul by Timmy Thiele (Burton Albion).

Sid Nelson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Mark Beevers (Millwall) for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Lucas Akins replaces Abdenasser El Khayati.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Ed Upson replaces Shaun Cummings.

Attempt missed. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Philip Edwards.

John Mousinho (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).

Booking

Lee Gregory (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Callum Butcher (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Abdenasser El Khayati (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Callum Butcher (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ben Thompson (Millwall).

Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 2, Millwall 1. Joe Martin (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.

Foul by Callum Butcher (Burton Albion).

Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Sid Nelson.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Joe Martin.

Attempt missed. Abdenasser El Khayati (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Mark Beevers (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Timmy Thiele (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Beevers (Millwall).

Shaun Cummings (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Abdenasser El Khayati (Burton Albion).

Foul by Mark Duffy (Burton Albion).

Sid Nelson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Mark Beevers.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Anthony O'Connor.

Booking

Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hand ball by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).

Philip Edwards (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aiden O'Brien (Millwall).

