Burton Albion 2-1 Millwall

Former Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink took over as Burton manager in November 2014

Burton Albion moved two points clear at the top of League One after holding off a second-half fightback from Millwall.

Damien McCrory smashed in a 15-yard strike to put the home side ahead before Nasser El Khayati doubled their lead after a stunning counter attack.

The London side dominated the second half and halved the gap when Joe Martin pounced after a goalmouth scramble.

However, they could not equalise and finished with 10 men after Mark Beevers was sent off for a second booking.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Derby:

"First half we were the better side and scored two magnificent goals, and deservedly so.

"Second half, you always know they're going to change certain things and we're going to have to be strong and defend well because they're going to go a little bit more direct.

"At times we handled that really well. It's only a little bit disappointing that we got a goal against from a corner.

"Normally we are solid from those moments and do that really well, so it was a little bit disappointing."