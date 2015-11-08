Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal

Neymar took his tally to 11 league goals for the season

Brazil's Neymar scored twice for Barcelona - including a stunning second - as the La Liga champions comfortably defeated Villarreal at the Nou Camp.

Neymar had side-footed home the opener in the second half, but saved his best until last, flicking the ball over a defender and volleying home.

Luis Suarez netted Barca's second from the penalty spot after Munir El Haddadi was brought down.

Barcelona face rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico in their next league game.

Luis Enrique's Barca players take on Rafa Benitez's men at the Santiago Bernabeu on 21 November.

How Neymar scored his stunner

First came the chest control from Luis Suarez's pass

Neymar had a look and saw Villarreal full-back Jaume Costa coming

An exquisite flick saw Neymar take the ball over Costa's head, turning the defender inside out

Before Neymar let the ball drop and finished the move off with a brilliant volley

Neymar was pretty happy with the goal. Costa - in the background - looked like he had forgotten what day it was

And then the celebration with his team-mate

Social media reaction