Match ends, Barcelona 3, Villarreal 0.
Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal
-
- From the section European Football
Brazil's Neymar scored twice for Barcelona - including a stunning second - as the La Liga champions comfortably defeated Villarreal at the Nou Camp.
Neymar had side-footed home the opener in the second half, but saved his best until last, flicking the ball over a defender and volleying home.
Luis Suarez netted Barca's second from the penalty spot after Munir El Haddadi was brought down.
Barcelona face rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico in their next league game.
Luis Enrique's Barca players take on Rafa Benitez's men at the Santiago Bernabeu on 21 November.
How Neymar scored his stunner
Social media reaction
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 13Bravo
- 6Alves da Silva
- 3PiquéBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBartraat 82'minutes
- 24MathieuBooked at 27mins
- 18Alba
- 20Roberto Carnicer
- 5Busquets
- 8IniestaBooked at 37mins
- 17El HaddadiSubstituted forRamírezat 79'minutes
- 9SuárezBooked at 47mins
- 11NeymarBooked at 47mins
Substitutes
- 1ter Stegen
- 15Bartra
- 19Ramírez
- 21Correia
- 23Vermaelen
- 26Samper
- 28Gumbau
Villarreal
- 13Areola
- 2Pérez MartínezBooked at 39mins
- 23BoneraBooked at 72mins
- 6Ruiz
- 11Costa JordáBooked at 69mins
- 19Castillejo AzuagaSubstituted forGarcía Sánchezat 79'minutes
- 4PinaSubstituted forBakambuat 66'minutes
- 21Bruno
- 8J dos Santos
- 18D Suárez
- 9Soldado
Substitutes
- 3Jokic
- 7García Sánchez
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 17Bakambu
- 22Rukavina
- 25Barbosa
- 26Leiva
- Referee:
- Carlos Clos Gómez
- Attendance:
- 72,585
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Villarreal 0.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar following a fast break.
Marc Bartra (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Roberto Soldado (Villarreal).
Attempt saved. Mario (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan dos Santos.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Villarreal 0. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Suárez following a fast break.
Foul by Marc Bartra (Barcelona).
Denis Suárez (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Samuel (Villarreal).
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Samuel (Villarreal).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Marc Bartra replaces Gerard Piqué.
Attempt missed. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Neymar.
Attempt missed. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Daniele Bonera (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Samuel replaces Samu Castillejo.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sandro Ramírez replaces Munir El Haddadi.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Bruno.
Booking
Daniele Bonera (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniele Bonera (Villarreal).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Villarreal 0. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jaume Costa (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Barcelona. Munir El Haddadi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jaume Costa (Villarreal) after a foul in the penalty area.
Hand ball by Roberto Soldado (Villarreal).
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan dos Santos (Villarreal).
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Cédric Bakambu replaces Tomás Pina.
Attempt blocked. Bruno (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Denis Suárez (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Hand ball by Neymar (Barcelona).
Dani Alves (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.