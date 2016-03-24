BBC Sport - Johan Cruyff: Celebrities & players remember the 1974 World Cup

Memories of Cruyff and his famous turn

Celebrities and former players remember Johan Cruyff's memorable performance during the 1974 World Cup, as he led the Netherlands to their first ever final.

This clip was taken from BBC Three's World Cup's 50 Greatest Moments programme from June 2014.

If you want to find out about getting into football, have a look at our guide.

Available to UK users only.

