BBC Sport - Johan Cruyff: Celebrities & players remember the 1974 World Cup
Memories of Cruyff and his famous turn
- From the section European Football
Celebrities and former players remember Johan Cruyff's memorable performance during the 1974 World Cup, as he led the Netherlands to their first ever final.
This clip was taken from BBC Three's World Cup's 50 Greatest Moments programme from June 2014.
If you want to find out about getting into football, have a look at our guide.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired