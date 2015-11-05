Match ends, Celtic 1, Molde 2.
Celtic 1-2 Molde
Celtic's defensive frailties were exposed again as their chances of Europa League progress were severely dented by a home defeat by Molde.
First-half goals by Mohamed Elyounoussi and captain Daniel Hestad did the damage as Molde reached the last 32.
Kris Commons had briefly drawn Celtic level but Ronny Deila's side could not muster a second goal and had midfielder Nir Bitton sent off on 75 minutes.
Celtic are bottom of Group A, but two wins will see them through.
They face Ajax at home on 26 November before travelling to Turkey to face Fenerbahce on 10 December.
Case for the defence
The departure of the injured Jozo Simunovic after only nine minutes did nothing to aid Celtic's hopes of keeping the Norwegians out and his replacement, Tyler Blackett, was involved in the concession of the opening goal.
His headed half-clearance was chested down by Elyounoussi and with no pressure applied to the winger, he was able to let it bounce before thumping it past a static Craig Gordon.
Molde's second was even poorer from Celtic's perspective.
Elyounoussi outmuscled Tom Rogic almost on the byeline, and when his cross arrived at the back post, Hestad showed greater desire than Blackett to stab the ball over the line, becoming the oldest player to score in a Europa League tie, at the age of 40.
Blackett's ignominy was complete when he was taken off to be replaced by Nadir Ciftci, and though Bitton slipped into central defence to replace him, he was soon off as well, having hauled down Ola Kamara as he burst through on goal.
Pressure back on Deila
Celtic's response to their 3-1 defeat in Norway two weeks ago had been impressive, as they steamrollered Dundee United, Hearts and Aberdeen.
That had alleviated much of the criticism that had come Deila's way, but despite his recent impassioned defence of the job he is doing, it is sure to mount again.
The Celtic manager stresses he has the backing of both chief executive Peter Lawwell and major shareholder Dermot Desmond.
Both men have set the parameters by which Deila will be judged and imposed a stricter budget with which to impose his vision, yet neither could have lowered their expectations to accommodate such under-achievement in Europe.
Unlucky Celtic?
The result might have been very different had either of Celtic's early strikes counted, but marginal offside decisions meant Bitton and Leigh Griffiths were both left disappointed.
They did haul themselves back into the match when Commons redirected Bitton's half-hit volley to wrong-foot Ethan Horvath.
And the keeper denied them a second equaliser with two outstanding saves from headers by Mikael Lustig and Bitton, while the usually deadly Griffiths volleyed millimetres wide.
Nonetheless, Molde watched a Joona Toivio free-kick whistle by the post and an outstanding Kamara effort from outside the box rattled the bar, so the Norwegians' victory was scarcely a fluke.
This was simply another lacklustre European performance by a Celtic team capable of so much better.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23LustigBooked at 30mins
- 20Boyata
- 5SimunovicSubstituted forBlackettat 9'minutesSubstituted forCiftciat 69'minutes
- 63Tierney
- 6BittonBooked at 76mins
- 25JohansenBooked at 66mins
- 15CommonsSubstituted forForrestat 45'minutes
- 18Rogic
- 14Armstrong
- 9Griffiths
Substitutes
- 2Blackett
- 3Izaguirre
- 4Ambrose
- 7Ciftci
- 16Mackay-Steven
- 26Bailly
- 49Forrest
Molde
- 1Horvath
- 14LinnesBooked at 38mins
- 5Toivio
- 25Forren
- 23Rindaroy
- 16HussainSubstituted forGabrielsenat 90+5'minutes
- 6Hestad
- 7Singh
- 9MoströmSubstituted forHestadat 62'minutes
- 20HoilandSubstituted forKamaraat 45'minutes
- 24Elyounoussi
Substitutes
- 2Semb Berge
- 4Gabrielsen
- 11Kamara
- 15Flo
- 19Hestad
- 21Pinto Moraes Junior
- 34da Silva
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
- Attendance:
- 37,071
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Molde 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Molde. Ruben Gabrielsen replaces Etzaz Hussain.
Foul by Mikael Lustig (Celtic).
Ethan Horvath (Molde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nadir Ciftci (Celtic).
Eirik Hestad (Molde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kieran Tierney (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ola Kamara (Molde).
Foul by Mikael Lustig (Celtic).
Ola Kamara (Molde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dedryck Boyata (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ola Kamara (Molde).
Ola Kamara (Molde) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Knut Olav Rindaroy.
Offside, Celtic. Craig Gordon tries a through ball, but Leigh Griffiths is caught offside.
Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joona Toivio (Molde).
Joona Toivio (Molde) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Nir Bitton (Celtic) is shown the red card.
Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).
Ola Kamara (Molde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Attempt missed. Mohammed Elyounoussi (Molde) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ethan Horvath.
Offside, Celtic. Stefan Johansen tries a through ball, but Nir Bitton is caught offside.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Martin Linnes.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Nadir Ciftci replaces Tyler Blackett.
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Celtic).
Eirik Hestad (Molde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Daniel Hestad (Molde) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Etzaz Hussain with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Molde. Conceded by Kieran Tierney.
Booking
Stefan Johansen (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Celtic).
Mohammed Elyounoussi (Molde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Celtic).
Harmeet Singh (Molde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nir Bitton (Celtic) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leigh Griffiths with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Molde. Eirik Hestad replaces Mattias Moström because of an injury.
Delay in match Mattias Moström (Molde) because of an injury.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Ethan Horvath.