Football League: Five things you may have missed

Reading's Paul McShane and Brighton's Bruno shake before their 1-1 draw

We're at the stage in the season where the tables are taking shape, injuries start piling up and managers are receiving their P45s.

BBC Sport picks out some of this Saturday's highlights from the Football League for you to get your teeth into.

Keep rolling, rolling, rolling, rolling

Jamie Murphy's goal against Reading was not enough for Brighton as their lead at the top of the table was cut to two points

There appears to be a rather ominous pattern emerging in the Championship, with five of the division's high-flyers on healthy unbeaten runs.

Derby County are nine games without defeat, League Cup quarter-finalists Hull and Sheffield Wednesday have not lost in eight.

Burnley are in decent form too, with four wins and a draw from their last five games, while leaders Brighton still have yet to lose in the league this season following a 1-1 draw with Reading.

Asked if the Seagulls could go the entire season undefeated, boss Chris Hughton responded by saying: "That would be an incredible feat for anybody to do that. On the law of averages, I don't think anybody can."

Deja vu at the Ricoh

Coventry City's Adam Armstrong celebrates scoring the equaliser against Peterborough

"It's all just a little bit of history repeating" - Dame Shirley Bassey's famous words have never been more appropriate than for Coventry City's League One match against Peterborough United on Saturday.

Last year's game at the Ricoh Arena between the sides saw the Sky Blues come from two goals down at half-time to win 3-2, and would you know it, it happened again on Saturday.

Jermaine Anderson and Erhun Oztumer put Posh ahead, but Romain Vincelot and an Adam Armstrong double gave the hosts victory.

"The second half: what can you say?," Sky Blues boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire. "The supporters dragged the team along, we attacked with purpose, and Armstrong's second goal - if any player in the world scored that we would be eulogising that."

High praise indeed, big Tone.

Rowett's unhappy anniversary

Sheyi Ojo (far left) celebrates after scoring Wolves' second goal in the 2-0 win over Birmingham City

Almost a year ago to the day, Gary Rowett took charge of an ailing Birmingham City side, 23rd in the Championship table.

Since then, it has been quite a remarkable turnaround by the Blues and they had the chance to go second in the table, albeit temporarily, in Saturday's early game against West Midlands rivals Wolves.

But goals from Dave Edwards and Sheyi Ojo at St Andrew's ruined Rowett's party and saw Wolves head coach Kenny Jackett beat Blues for the first time in eight attempts.

Former Burton boss Rowett told BBC WM 95.6: "We got into 40 crossing positions and hit the first man or stood it up for the goalkeeper to take every time. We didn't show the ability we've often showed this season."

BBC Formula 1 presenter and Wolves fan Suzi Perry expressed her delight after the derby win from Mexico, ahead of Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix (BBC Radio 5 live, 18:00 GMT)

Smith's Super Saddlers

Dean Smith's Walsall sit top of a League One table which contains Sheffield United, Coventry and Wigan

For the second time in a month, League One's top two sides met at the Banks's Stadium as Walsall hosted Justin Edinburgh's Gillingham.

The Saddlers defeated Burton in the previous meeting of the high-flyers earlier in October and once more Dean Smith's men, unexpected challengers for the third-tier title, won again.

But they had to do it the hard way, coming from two goals down to win thanks to Jason Demetriou's injury-time effort to go top of the table.

"It'd be nice to just stay there now," Smith told BBC WM 95.6.

Manchester City loanee George Evans, who has scored twice in four games, set up another on Saturday

Teddy's Halloween fright

Stevenage have only won three games under Teddy Sheringham this year

On Halloween, Stevenage and boss Teddy Sheringham had something of a nightmare in their League Two home fixture with Oxford.

Boro had only won once in nine league matches and within 13 minutes they fell behind to Ryan Taylor's goal.

Chris Whelpdale levelled matters, but from there it went south rapidly, with Stevenage giving away two penalties, the first of which was saved, and defender Jamie McCombe was sent off.

Three more goals and another dismissal, this time for midfielder Michael Tonge, sent shivers down the spine of Stevenage fans at the Lamex Stadium.