Getafe 0-2 Barcelona

Luis Suarez and Neymar were again on target as Barcelona easily won at Getafe to go level on points with La Liga leaders Real Madrid.
The pair have now scored Barca's last 14 goals in Lionel Messi's absence with seven each during that run.
Suarez gave Barca a half-time lead from Sergi Roberto's superb back-heeled pass to slot in his 300th career goal.
Neymar then volleyed home after an hour as the champions kept pace with Real, who earlier beat Las Palmas 3-1.
Getafe had a chance to take an early lead but Stefan Scepovic shot wide.
Suarez then took his tally for the season to 11 when he beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita with a cool finish after Roberto had cleverly flicked Neymar's cross into his path.
Neymar's well-taken effort from another Roberto assist means he is two behind Suarez but all nine of the Brazilian's goals have come in La Liga, making him the competition's leading scorer.
Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said: "It was a complete performance from the beginning. We controlled things waiting for our chances."
Elsewhere, Celta Vigo moved into third after fighting back from 2-1 down to beat coach David Moyes's Real Sociedad 3-2.
Imanol Agirretxe scored twice for Sociedad, but ex-Liverpool player Iago Aspas also grabbed two before Pablo Hernandez's superb volley a minute from normal time decided the contest.
Moyes's men are 15th, but only three points off the bottom.
Villarreal are fourth after beating Sevilla - Manchester City's opponents in the Champions League next Tuesday night - 2-1.
Valencia moved up to sixth with a 3-0 win over bottom club Levante.
Getafe
- 13Guaita
- 19SuárezBooked at 47mins
- 5Vergini
- 2Ruano DelgadoBooked at 39mins
- 3Lago
- 14Sánchez GilSubstituted forLafitaat 60'minutes
- 22Rodríguez VillamuelaBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMensahat 80'minutes
- 8Lacen
- 18Rodríguez Romero
- 10SarabiaSubstituted forGómez Bardonadoat 69'minutes
- 12Scepovic
- 1Megyeri
- 4Velázquez Maldonado
- 7Lafita
- 11Karim Yoda
- 17Mensah
- 21Gómez Bardonado
- 32Buendía Stati
Barcelona
- 13Bravo
- 6Alves da Silva
- 3Piqué
- 24Mathieu
- 18Alba
- 20Roberto CarnicerSubstituted forRamírezat 76'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 4Rakitic
- 17El HaddadiSubstituted forIniestaat 61'minutes
- 9Suárez
- 11Neymar
- 1ter Stegen
- 8Iniesta
- 15Bartra
- 19Ramírez
- 21Correia
- 23Vermaelen
- 28Gumbau
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- 10,009
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away3
Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Barcelona 2.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moi Gómez (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Ramírez.
Foul by Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona).
Ángel Lafita (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bernard Mensah (Getafe) because of an injury.
Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Víctor Rodríguez (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Stefan Scepovic with a headed pass.
Substitution, Getafe. Bernard Mensah replaces Juan Rodríguez.
Attempt missed. Ángel Lafita (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Juan Rodríguez.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Stefan Scepovic.
Substitution, Barcelona. Sandro Ramírez replaces Sergi Roberto.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.
Attempt saved. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Dani Alves (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alexis.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Lafita (Getafe).
Offside, Getafe. Vicente Guaita tries a through ball, but Stefan Scepovic is caught offside.
Substitution, Getafe. Moi Gómez replaces Pablo Sarabia.
Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Neymar is caught offside.
Offside, Getafe. Damián Suárez tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Dani Alves (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Mehdi Lacen (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta replaces Munir El Haddadi.
Substitution, Getafe. Ángel Lafita replaces Pedro León.
Goal! Getafe 0, Barcelona 2. Neymar (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto with a cross following a fast break.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pedro León (Getafe).
Offside, Getafe. Damián Suárez tries a through ball, but Stefan Scepovic is caught offside.