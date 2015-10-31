Getafe 0-2 Barcelona

Luis Suarez has scored five goals in his last three La Liga games

Luis Suarez and Neymar were again on target as Barcelona easily won at Getafe to go level on points with La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

The pair have now scored Barca's last 14 goals in Lionel Messi's absence with seven each during that run.

Suarez gave Barca a half-time lead from Sergi Roberto's superb back-heeled pass to slot in his 300th career goal.

Neymar then volleyed home after an hour as the champions kept pace with Real, who earlier beat Las Palmas 3-1.

Getafe had a chance to take an early lead but Stefan Scepovic shot wide.

Fit-again midfielder Andres Iniesta had a quick change after coming off the bench to make his first appearance for Barcelona since September

Suarez then took his tally for the season to 11 when he beat goalkeeper Vicente Guaita with a cool finish after Roberto had cleverly flicked Neymar's cross into his path.

Neymar's well-taken effort from another Roberto assist means he is two behind Suarez but all nine of the Brazilian's goals have come in La Liga, making him the competition's leading scorer.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said: "It was a complete performance from the beginning. We controlled things waiting for our chances."

Sergi Roberto tweeted this picture of Barcelona's players getting into the Halloween spirit

The rest of the players then joined in - but who's dressed up as Dracula?

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo moved into third after fighting back from 2-1 down to beat coach David Moyes's Real Sociedad 3-2.

Imanol Agirretxe scored twice for Sociedad, but ex-Liverpool player Iago Aspas also grabbed two before Pablo Hernandez's superb volley a minute from normal time decided the contest.

Moyes's men are 15th, but only three points off the bottom.

Villarreal are fourth after beating Sevilla - Manchester City's opponents in the Champions League next Tuesday night - 2-1.

Valencia moved up to sixth with a 3-0 win over bottom club Levante.