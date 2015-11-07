Championship
Brighton2MK Dons1

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Milton Keynes Dons

Jamie Murphy
Jamie Murphy has scored in three of his last four appearances for Brighton

Brighton set a new club record of 17 league games without defeat as they beat Milton Keynes Dons.

Solly March gave Brighton the perfect start when his excellent strike from 20 yards beat Dons keeper David Martin.

Jamie Murphy doubled the lead as he finished well after a good build up, but Nicky Maynard got one back soon after with a powerful snap shot.

Dons had a penalty appeal turned down when Samir Carruthers appeared to be fouled by Lewis Dunk after the break.

The result lifts Brighton up into second place in the Championship, while MK Dons drop to one place and one point above the relegation zone after their 10th loss in their last 13 games.

England Under-21 player March's half-volley from 20 yards set the tone for Brighton as he drilled in after reacting quickest after Dunk's header from a corner was blocked.

Tomer Hemed should have doubled the lead 10 minutes later as he headed wide after a great cross by Murphy, but the provider turned scorer soon after as Murphy finished well following great build-up play from Bruno, Sam Baldock and March.

MK Dons immediately pulled one back as Maynard turned Dunk and hit a superb low drive past David Stockdale with the visitors' only chance of the half.

Israel international Hemed could have extended the lead before the break three times, flashing a chance over before hitting the post and heading over the rebound from three yards out.

The visitors should have had a penalty soon after the restart as Dunk appeared to make no contact with the ball as he slid through Carruthers in the Brighton box.

Carruthers had a decent effort saved by Stockdale while March and substitute Bobby Zamora both went close for Albion.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Chris Hughton: Brighton boss on win over MK Dons

"It's a wonderful achievement for the club, for the players and the staff and something we are all very proud of.

"You only have to look at the Championship and our games this season to see what a tough task it is to go undefeated so long in this division.

"It's nice to do it but now it's about making sure we stay in the area of the league we are in. Our next game will not be about prolonging the record, it will be about winning another match to keep us where we are."

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Karl Robinson: MK Dons manager on Brighton defeat

"The referee's decision was terrible. The assistant referee's decision was terrible. He has to accept it and I honestly do not know what he has seen.

"His decision today was as bad as I've seen. For two people to be no more than 20 yards away, one looking down the barrel and one looking across the face of it, how can they get it wrong?

"I am sick to death of managers getting questioned for what we say afterwards when we are constantly reminded of how bad some decisions are. Yet nothing happens.

"I honestly can't see what he has given. He is stood so close to the action, I cannot understand it. If someone was in the way maybe there could be doubt, but that was as blatant as you get."

Solly March celebrates his early opener for Brighton
Solly March celebrates his early opener for Brighton
Nicky Maynard scores
Nicky Maynard pulls a goal back for MK Dons
Samir Carruthers reaction after his penalty appeal is ruled out by referee Dean Whitestone
Samir Carruthers reaction after his penalty appeal is ruled out by referee Dean Whitestone

Line-ups

Brighton

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Bruno
  • 4Hünemeier
  • 5Dunk
  • 23Rosenior
  • 20MarchBooked at 90mins
  • 6Stephens
  • 7Kayal
  • 15MurphySubstituted forManuat 83'minutes
  • 9BaldockSubstituted forZamoraat 56'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 10HemedSubstituted forCroftsat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mäenpää
  • 8Crofts
  • 14Calderon
  • 17Goldson
  • 19Manu
  • 24Ince
  • 25Zamora

MK Dons

  • 1Martin
  • 12Spence
  • 5McFadzeanBooked at 76mins
  • 6Kay
  • 3Lewington
  • 8Potter
  • 39Poyet
  • 14CarruthersSubstituted forMurphyat 71'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 7BakerSubstituted forChurchat 78'minutes
  • 17PowellSubstituted forBowditchat 45'minutes
  • 28Maynard

Substitutes

  • 2Hodson
  • 9Bowditch
  • 11Church
  • 13Gallagher
  • 22Cropper
  • 31Murphy
  • 38Hall
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
23,661

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, MK Dons 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, MK Dons 1.

Attempt missed. Elvis Manu (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Elvis Manu (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Solly March.

Booking

Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Josh Murphy (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Spence (MK Dons).

Elvis Manu (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Elvis Manu (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Solly March.

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Andrew Crofts tries a through ball, but Bobby Zamora is caught offside.

Booking

Josh Murphy (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Murphy (MK Dons).

Foul by Bobby Zamora (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Maynard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Potter.

Bobby Zamora (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons).

Foul by Elvis Manu (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Elvis Manu replaces Jamie Murphy.

Attempt blocked. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bobby Zamora.

Booking

Bobby Zamora (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Bobby Zamora (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Diego Poyet (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Simon Church replaces Carl Baker.

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Liam Rosenior tries a through ball, but Solly March is caught offside.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jordan Spence.

Booking

Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Antony Kay.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Andrew Crofts replaces Tommer Hemed.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Josh Murphy replaces Samir Carruthers.

Attempt missed. Liam Rosenior (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bobby Zamora.

Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Samir Carruthers (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by David Martin.

Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno.

Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Bowditch (MK Dons).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull1610422681834
2Brighton169702112934
3Burnley169522314932
4Middlesbrough1693424121230
5Derby1686222111130
6Birmingham168442417728
7Cardiff166731712525
8Reading166642317624
9Sheff Wed166642019124
10Ipswich166642323024
11Brentford166372123-221
12Fulham165562928120
13QPR165562224-220
14Wolves165472021-119
15Leeds164751619-319
16Blackburn163851515017
17Preston163851113-217
18Nottm Forest164571216-417
19Huddersfield163671623-715
20Bristol City163671726-915
21MK Dons1642101423-914
22Charlton163491426-1213
23Bolton161871022-1211
24Rotherham1623111733-169
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you