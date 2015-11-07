Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, MK Dons 1.
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Milton Keynes Dons
-
- From the section Championship
Brighton set a new club record of 17 league games without defeat as they beat Milton Keynes Dons.
Solly March gave Brighton the perfect start when his excellent strike from 20 yards beat Dons keeper David Martin.
Jamie Murphy doubled the lead as he finished well after a good build up, but Nicky Maynard got one back soon after with a powerful snap shot.
Dons had a penalty appeal turned down when Samir Carruthers appeared to be fouled by Lewis Dunk after the break.
The result lifts Brighton up into second place in the Championship, while MK Dons drop to one place and one point above the relegation zone after their 10th loss in their last 13 games.
England Under-21 player March's half-volley from 20 yards set the tone for Brighton as he drilled in after reacting quickest after Dunk's header from a corner was blocked.
Tomer Hemed should have doubled the lead 10 minutes later as he headed wide after a great cross by Murphy, but the provider turned scorer soon after as Murphy finished well following great build-up play from Bruno, Sam Baldock and March.
MK Dons immediately pulled one back as Maynard turned Dunk and hit a superb low drive past David Stockdale with the visitors' only chance of the half.
Israel international Hemed could have extended the lead before the break three times, flashing a chance over before hitting the post and heading over the rebound from three yards out.
The visitors should have had a penalty soon after the restart as Dunk appeared to make no contact with the ball as he slid through Carruthers in the Brighton box.
Carruthers had a decent effort saved by Stockdale while March and substitute Bobby Zamora both went close for Albion.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton:
"It's a wonderful achievement for the club, for the players and the staff and something we are all very proud of.
"You only have to look at the Championship and our games this season to see what a tough task it is to go undefeated so long in this division.
"It's nice to do it but now it's about making sure we stay in the area of the league we are in. Our next game will not be about prolonging the record, it will be about winning another match to keep us where we are."
MK Dons manager Karl Robinson:
"The referee's decision was terrible. The assistant referee's decision was terrible. He has to accept it and I honestly do not know what he has seen.
"His decision today was as bad as I've seen. For two people to be no more than 20 yards away, one looking down the barrel and one looking across the face of it, how can they get it wrong?
"I am sick to death of managers getting questioned for what we say afterwards when we are constantly reminded of how bad some decisions are. Yet nothing happens.
"I honestly can't see what he has given. He is stood so close to the action, I cannot understand it. If someone was in the way maybe there could be doubt, but that was as blatant as you get."
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2Bruno
- 4Hünemeier
- 5Dunk
- 23Rosenior
- 20MarchBooked at 90mins
- 6Stephens
- 7Kayal
- 15MurphySubstituted forManuat 83'minutes
- 9BaldockSubstituted forZamoraat 56'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 10HemedSubstituted forCroftsat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 8Crofts
- 14Calderon
- 17Goldson
- 19Manu
- 24Ince
- 25Zamora
MK Dons
- 1Martin
- 12Spence
- 5McFadzeanBooked at 76mins
- 6Kay
- 3Lewington
- 8Potter
- 39Poyet
- 14CarruthersSubstituted forMurphyat 71'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 7BakerSubstituted forChurchat 78'minutes
- 17PowellSubstituted forBowditchat 45'minutes
- 28Maynard
Substitutes
- 2Hodson
- 9Bowditch
- 11Church
- 13Gallagher
- 22Cropper
- 31Murphy
- 38Hall
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 23,661
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 2, MK Dons 1.
Attempt missed. Elvis Manu (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Elvis Manu (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Solly March.
Booking
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Josh Murphy (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Spence (MK Dons).
Elvis Manu (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Elvis Manu (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Solly March.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Andrew Crofts tries a through ball, but Bobby Zamora is caught offside.
Booking
Josh Murphy (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Murphy (MK Dons).
Foul by Bobby Zamora (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Maynard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Potter.
Bobby Zamora (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons).
Foul by Elvis Manu (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Elvis Manu replaces Jamie Murphy.
Attempt blocked. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bobby Zamora.
Booking
Bobby Zamora (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Bobby Zamora (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Diego Poyet (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Simon Church replaces Carl Baker.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Liam Rosenior tries a through ball, but Solly March is caught offside.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Jordan Spence.
Booking
Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Antony Kay.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Andrew Crofts replaces Tommer Hemed.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Josh Murphy replaces Samir Carruthers.
Attempt missed. Liam Rosenior (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bobby Zamora.
Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Samir Carruthers (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by David Martin.
Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bruno.
Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Bowditch (MK Dons).