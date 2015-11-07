Coventry City 1-2 Northampton Town

Northampton served up an FA Cup shock as 1987 winners Coventry suffered a home upset for the second year running.

The Cobblers made the perfect start when Nicky Adams' fifth-minute free-kick evaded everyone to find the net.

In-form League One side Coventry had the perfect response when on-loan Jacob Murphy equalised just five minutes later, powering home from 25 yards.

But skipper Marc Richards headed in Lawson D'Ath's cross to send the League Two side through to round two.

The visitors' opener had an element of luck when Adams' intended cross bounced past Coventry keeper Lee Burge into the net before Murphy levelled.

But City, beaten at home by non-league Worcester City a year ago, suffered problems down the flanks and the Cobblers made it count on 18 minutes when Richards headed in his 10th goal of the season.

Sky Blues boss Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"We're out of the Cup, so I'm disappointed. We had a reasonably strong side but our inability to defend crosses was our downfall.

"I don't want to make excuses. But Reda Johnson is a huge miss for our club and we're finding it difficult to fill that gap in defence.

"I don't think the goals we conceded would have gone in with a dominant defender like him."