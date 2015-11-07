Crawley Town 1-2 Luton Town

Luton reached the second round of the FA Cup after a Josh McQuoid brace saw off League Two rivals Crawley Town.

McQuoid put the Hatters ahead after the break when his 20-yard strike beat Reds goalkeeper Darryl Flahavan.

The home side restored parity soon after when Matt Harold headed in Simon Walton's cross from close range.

The game looked to be heading for a replay until the final minute when McQuoid hammered in a left-footed winner into the top corner.

Crawley Town boss Mark Yates told BBC Surrey:

"On our part we've conceded a couple of poor goals but apart from that I thought the first half we were superb.

"We weren't as good in the second half which is credit to them but we had enough chances to win a couple of games today.

"When we played it around we were really bright with the ball. You don't get what you always deserve in football and we didn't today. We have to dust ourselves off and our recent form performances have been good and today we can come out with a bit of credit."

Luton Manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"Second half I thought we were good. Certainly in the first 20 minutes they had the ascendancy, but we were solid and didn't give them too many opportunities. Second half we were good, I thought we played very well in the second half.

"(Paul Benson) has been a big miss. One thing we've lacked in the last few games is a bit of experience up-front. When he plays we've got a little bit of experience and knowledge.

"Our cup form this year has been very good. We beat Bristol City, we held Stoke 0-0 for 120 minutes, and we beat Leyton Orient. So I've been really, really pleased with our cup form. This is a massive competition, we're an established Football League side now, so we can have a go at it."