Nottingham Forest 1-0 Derby County

Nelson Oliveira netted his second goal of the season to see off high-flying Derby

Nelson Oliveira's early goal gave Nottingham Forest victory over Derby County in the East Midlands derby.

Oliveira's low shot from 18 yards put Forest ahead inside the opening five minutes, and it proved enough to end their eight-game winless run and ease the pressure on boss Dougie Freedman.

The hosts had chances to double their lead, but Jamie Ward and Ryan Mendes were both denied when well placed.

Jeff Hendrick came closest to a Rams equaliser when his shot struck the bar.

But it was an otherwise underwhelming performance from Paul Clement's Derby side, who came into the match fifth in the Championship table and without a defeat in their previous 10 games.

Forest goalkeeper Dorus de Vries was rarely troubled throughout and, after Oliveira's fizzing near-post shot had put them in front, it was the home team who looked the more likely to add a second goal.

Nottingham Forest have won only two of their last 13 games at home

Former Derby forward Ward forced a fine one-handed save from Rams goalkeeper Scott Carson, while Henri Lansbury's strike from distance curled just wide.

The visitors saw plenty of the ball both before and after half-time, enjoying 66% of the possession, but of their 15 shots only two were on target.

Forest looked dangerous on the break and Mendes could have ensured a less nervy final few minutes had he slotted in from close range.

But the Reds were able to survive late Derby pressure to secure their fourth win of the season - and only their second at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest manager Dougie Freedman told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"We showed the same amount of commitment we have in the last few games but this time we took a chance when it came.

"We showed what we were all about for the first 15 minutes and then we gave a real disciplined performance.

"We had chances too and it was a well-deserved victory. The crowd played a huge part in getting us over the line in the last 10 minutes.

"We are a good side in a a difficult moment but we stuck at it."

Derby County head coach Paul Clement told BBC Radio Derby:

"We're to blame for not getting the right result tonight for the way we played. We lost a bit of identity.

"We were unable to create the chances we have in recent games, which was disappointing.

"It's a reality check for everybody. What we'll need to do now is reflect on it and get back to our way against Cardiff."