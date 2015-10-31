West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Leicester City

Jamie Vardy drew level with Daniel Sturridge in scoring in eight straight Premier League games

Jamie Vardy scored for the eighth game in a row to help Leicester come back from a goal down to beat West Brom.

The England striker scored after two goals from Riyad Mahrez early in the second half had put the Foxes ahead.

Leicester dominated early on, but Salomon Rondon's near-post header gave West Brom the lead before the break.

Rickie Lambert's late penalty reduced the arrears but Leicester hung on for the win and remain unbeaten away from home so far this season.

The result and their fine run on the road pushed Claudio Ranieri's side into third place in the Premier League.

The home side had not conceded a goal in their last two outings and were on the back foot until Rondon's opener.

Player Date of final game in scoring run Club Number of consecutive games scored in Ruud van Nistelrooy 23/08/03 Manchester United 10 Ruud van Nistelrooy 19/01/02 Manchester United 8 Jamie Vardy 31/10/15 Leicester City 8 Daniel Sturridge 23/02/14 Liverpool 8 Mark Stein 05/02/94 Chelsea 7 Ian Wright 23/11/94 Arsenal 7 Alan Shearer 30/11/96 Newcastle United 7 Thierry Henry 09/05/00 Arsenal 7 Emmanuel Adebayor 11/02/08 Arsenal 7

Mahrez's two goals in seven minutes provoked a strong reaction from West Brom, but Vardy's strike looked to have secured a comfortable win for Leicester.

Late substitute Lambert forced a save from close range in the dying seconds after grabbing his first goal since moving to The Hawthorns.

Treatment does the trick

Minutes before he had extended his scoring streak, Vardy's participation in the rest of the game had looked in doubt.

The 28-year-old went down clutching his right ankle, and had extensive treatment on the pitch, but the magic sponge did the trick with his 11th goal of the season a few seconds later.

Early warning signs

Leicester had forced the pace in the opening half-an-hour, with Vardy hitting the post after just seven minutes.

But they did not take several other chances, and West Brom made the most of their first real opportunity when Rondon's powerful header had too much on it for Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Defensive frailties

Leicester went through the middle of West Brom for Jamie Vardy's goal

West Brom's defence had held firm in their two previous outings, but they were caught napping by teasing crosses from Marc Albrighton from either side of the pitch for both of Mahrez's goals.

Vardy's pace had tested the home back line all afternoon, and he used it to good effect when slicing through to make it 3-1 to the visitors.

Tests to come

West Brom go to Old Trafford to face Manchester United next weekend, and follow that with a visit to Arsenal.

Leicester will look to build on their fine start to the season by hosting Watford, and follow this by a trip to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United.

Man of the match

Riyad Mahrez changed the game with his goals, but was creatively influential throughout

Manager reaction

West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "Leicester did really well, it was a good game and in Jamie Vardy they have an exceptional player. His pace frightened us all afternoon.

Media playback is not supported on this device Baggies denied two penalties - Pulis

"But the referee should have given us a penalty and sent their man off. It shouldn't happen at this level - the standard of refereeing should be better.

"[Referees' chief] Mike Riley should be on the phone asking why we weren't given two penalties.

Media playback is not supported on this device Foxes fight to the end - Ranieri

"I've had a go in the tunnel with him and I apologise about that. I should be writing my report but I do hope they look at it."

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri: "We fight to the end. We have a very strong character and play good football.

"I told my players they were playing very well at half-time, to be careful at set-plays, and it was important to move the ball quickly and put them under pressure. We did that well.

"It's important Jamie Vardy continues to work for the team. The record is good for everybody."

The stats you may have missed

15 of the last 17 goals converted by Claudio Ranieri's men have come in the second half.

Rickie Lambert has scored all seven penalties he has taken in the Premier League.

Leicester City have claimed 10 points from losing positions this season; a league-high.

One former Leicester hot-shot salutes another

Relive the action from all today's games

How West Brom v Leicester unfolded