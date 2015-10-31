Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Leicester City 3.
West Bromwich Albion 2-3 Leicester City
-
Jamie Vardy scored for the eighth game in a row to help Leicester come back from a goal down to beat West Brom.
The England striker scored after two goals from Riyad Mahrez early in the second half had put the Foxes ahead.
Leicester dominated early on, but Salomon Rondon's near-post header gave West Brom the lead before the break.
Rickie Lambert's late penalty reduced the arrears but Leicester hung on for the win and remain unbeaten away from home so far this season.
The result and their fine run on the road pushed Claudio Ranieri's side into third place in the Premier League.
The home side had not conceded a goal in their last two outings and were on the back foot until Rondon's opener.
|Player
|Date of final game in scoring run
|Club
|Number of consecutive games scored in
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|23/08/03
|Manchester United
|10
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|19/01/02
|Manchester United
|8
|Jamie Vardy
|31/10/15
|Leicester City
|8
|Daniel Sturridge
|23/02/14
|Liverpool
|8
|Mark Stein
|05/02/94
|Chelsea
|7
|Ian Wright
|23/11/94
|Arsenal
|7
|Alan Shearer
|30/11/96
|Newcastle United
|7
|Thierry Henry
|09/05/00
|Arsenal
|7
|Emmanuel Adebayor
|11/02/08
|Arsenal
|7
Mahrez's two goals in seven minutes provoked a strong reaction from West Brom, but Vardy's strike looked to have secured a comfortable win for Leicester.
Late substitute Lambert forced a save from close range in the dying seconds after grabbing his first goal since moving to The Hawthorns.
Treatment does the trick
Minutes before he had extended his scoring streak, Vardy's participation in the rest of the game had looked in doubt.
The 28-year-old went down clutching his right ankle, and had extensive treatment on the pitch, but the magic sponge did the trick with his 11th goal of the season a few seconds later.
Early warning signs
Leicester had forced the pace in the opening half-an-hour, with Vardy hitting the post after just seven minutes.
But they did not take several other chances, and West Brom made the most of their first real opportunity when Rondon's powerful header had too much on it for Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Defensive frailties
West Brom's defence had held firm in their two previous outings, but they were caught napping by teasing crosses from Marc Albrighton from either side of the pitch for both of Mahrez's goals.
Vardy's pace had tested the home back line all afternoon, and he used it to good effect when slicing through to make it 3-1 to the visitors.
Tests to come
West Brom go to Old Trafford to face Manchester United next weekend, and follow that with a visit to Arsenal.
Leicester will look to build on their fine start to the season by hosting Watford, and follow this by a trip to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United.
Man of the match
Manager reaction
West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "Leicester did really well, it was a good game and in Jamie Vardy they have an exceptional player. His pace frightened us all afternoon.
"But the referee should have given us a penalty and sent their man off. It shouldn't happen at this level - the standard of refereeing should be better.
"[Referees' chief] Mike Riley should be on the phone asking why we weren't given two penalties.
"I've had a go in the tunnel with him and I apologise about that. I should be writing my report but I do hope they look at it."
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri: "We fight to the end. We have a very strong character and play good football.
"I told my players they were playing very well at half-time, to be careful at set-plays, and it was important to move the ball quickly and put them under pressure. We did that well.
"It's important Jamie Vardy continues to work for the team. The record is good for everybody."
The stats you may have missed
- 15 of the last 17 goals converted by Claudio Ranieri's men have come in the second half.
- Rickie Lambert has scored all seven penalties he has taken in the Premier League.
- Leicester City have claimed 10 points from losing positions this season; a league-high.
Line-ups
West Brom
- 13Myhill
- 25Dawson
- 23McAuley
- 6Evans
- 11BruntSubstituted forMcManamanat 82'minutes
- 29Sessegnon
- 5YacobSubstituted forMorrisonat 76'minutes
- 24Fletcher
- 14McClean
- 18BerahinoSubstituted forLambertat 76'minutes
- 33Rondón
Substitutes
- 3Olsson
- 4Chester
- 7Morrison
- 8Gardner
- 17Lambert
- 19McManaman
- 21Lindegaard
Leicester
- 1SchmeichelBooked at 90mins
- 17Simpson
- 5Morgan
- 6HuthBooked at 89mins
- 15Schlupp
- 26Mahrez
- 4DrinkwaterSubstituted forOkazakiat 88'minutes
- 14Kanté
- 11AlbrightonSubstituted forDyerat 76'minutes
- 23UlloaSubstituted forKingat 69'minutes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 2de Laet
- 10King
- 20Okazaki
- 24Dyer
- 30Chilwell
- 32Schwarzer
- 33Inler
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 24,150
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Leicester City 3.
Attempt missed. Rickie Lambert (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James McClean with a headed pass.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Gareth McAuley.
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Booking
Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Callum McManaman (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rickie Lambert with a headed pass.
Booking
Robert Huth (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robert Huth (Leicester City).
Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Shinji Okazaki replaces Daniel Drinkwater.
Attempt missed. Callum McManaman (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rickie Lambert with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rickie Lambert with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 2, Leicester City 3. Rickie Lambert (West Bromwich Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Nathan Dyer (Leicester City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty West Bromwich Albion. Callum McManaman draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Callum McManaman replaces Chris Brunt because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Dawson with a cross.
Attempt saved. James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Fletcher.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Leicester City 3. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Drinkwater with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. James Morrison replaces Claudio Yacob.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Rickie Lambert replaces Saido Berahino.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Nathan Dyer replaces Marc Albrighton.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (Leicester City).
Darren Fletcher (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by James McClean with a cross.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (Leicester City).
Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Andy King replaces Leonardo Ulloa.
Attempt saved. Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).
Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).
Jonny Evans (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Leicester City 2. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp with a cross.