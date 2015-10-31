Premier League
Chelsea1Liverpool3

Chelsea 1-3 Liverpool

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Philippe Coutinho scores his second goal for Liverpool at Chelsea
Philippe Coutinho had not scored since the opening day of the season

Liverpool piled the pressure on Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho as Jurgen Klopp secured a hugely impressive first Premier League win since taking charge at Anfield.

Mourinho was recently given the backing of Chelsea's hierarchy after their poor start to the season - but whether their faith remains after this desperate defeat remains to be seen.

Mourinho: There are fights you cannot win

Chelsea made the perfect start when Ramires headed them into the lead after only three minutes but Liverpool's confidence was not dented and Philippe Coutinho equalised spectacularly in first-half stoppage time.

Coutinho put Liverpool ahead with a shot that deflected off John Terry with 16 minutes left before substitute Christian Benteke wrapped up a victory Klopp's side thoroughly deserved.

Is this the end for Mourinho?

Mourinho has made it clear he will not resign - while Chelsea's board delivered very public backing to their manager in early October.

Since then, however, Chelsea have barely improved and this comprehensive defeat comes on top of the acrimonious loss at West Ham United last weekend and the Capital One Cup exit against Stoke City on penalties in midweek.

Jose Mourinho
Mourinho laughed in frustration when he thought Lucas should have been given a second yellow card with the score at 1-1

And Mourinho, normally so confident and upbeat, carried the air of a beaten man as he stood hands in pockets on the touchline in the closing seconds with defeat assured and Stamford Bridge emptying rapidly.

Mourinho appeared distracted by opposite number Jurgen Klopp's constant, animated dialogue with fourth official Lee Mason, seeming to question what would happen if he acted in a similar fashion.

As ever, all things rest with owner Roman Abramovich at Chelsea, and while Chelsea's supporters rallied to their manager's cause as his name echoed around Stamford Bridge, this was another lame and uninspired performance from a team delivering relegation form rather than looking up the table.

Now we must wait to see if this loss spells the end of Mourinho's second coming at Chelsea.

Klopp's Liverpool get the message

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp celebrates winning at Chelsea
Jurgen Klopp won his first Premier League game at the third attempt and is unbeaten as Liverpool manager after five matches

This was Jurgen Klopp's first Premier League win as Liverpool manager - and the most compelling evidence so far that the manager who arrived in a blaze of near-hysteria following his sabbatical after leaving Borussia Dortmund is getting his message across.

Liverpool were undaunted by falling behind early on, kept pressing in the style their manager demands and in the end simply outran and outfought Chelsea.

Klopp, as ever, was an animated figure on the touchline, not just encouraging his players but also delivering the most fearful verbal volleys in the direction of Nathaniel Clyne and James Milner, in particular, when they did not do as he demanded.

When he arrived, Klopp announced that he wanted to turn "doubters into believers" at Liverpool - this result will have gone a long way towards achieving that aim.

Chelsea's big players go missing

Opta
Lucas (right) completed 73 passes in central midfield, almost more than Chelsea pair John Obi Mikel and Ramires managed between them (76)

Chelsea's title challenge last season was built on the goals of Diego Costa, the midfield inspiration of Cesc Fabregas and the creative brilliance of Eden Hazard.

All three have been conspicuous by their absence this season - and so it was here as Liverpool ensured Chelsea were strictly second best.

Fabregas was only given a role as substitute, Costa was out of sorts and often unable to even bring the ball under control while Hazard was subdued and removed before the hour.

Man of the match - Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring against Chelsea
Philippe Coutinho scored twice in a game for the first time for Liverpool

He has been a shadow of his usual self this season but his flash of brilliance on half-time changed the game and added a second goal for good measure.

Lost for words? Manager reaction

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho tells BBC Sport:

"I can't express my feelings in any way at all. You are not just here to interview me. You are also here to see the game. What I see from my players was good until the moment they felt it was impossible to do better.

Klopp applauds 'perfect' Liverpool goals

"The fans are not stupid, I don't need to tell them anything. They know how much myself and the players are trying.

"They know why they are getting bad results. The fight goes on, but sometimes there are fights very impossible to win. You go to a fight with different ammunition. I can play against any team or manager."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Mourinho:

"I feel for him. He's a great coach. I don't think anyone in this room doubts he's one of the best in the world.

"Things like this happen. I had a similar situation at Dortmund last year. The good thing was no one in the club was in doubt of my situation. I feel for him of course, but it's work."

The stats you need to know

  • Jose Mourinho has lost six Premier League matches this season. He's never lost more in a Premier League campaign at Chelsea.
  • Chelsea lost their first game against Liverpool in seven Premier League meetings.
  • This is the first time Liverpool have netted more than twice at Stamford Bridge in a league game since December 1989.
  • Philippe Coutinho ended a run of 710 minutes without a Premier League goal.
  • This is the first Premier League game since Middlesbrough beat Manchester City 8-1 in 2008 in which a Brazilian has scored for both sides.
  • James Milner, 29, made his 400th Premier League appearance, becoming the third youngest player to reach the milestone after Wayne Rooney and Gareth Barry.

What's up next?

Both sides head into European competition this week.

Chelsea are at home to Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League on Wednesday in a game they can't afford to lose if they are to advance from Group G.

The following night Liverpool go to Rubin Kazan in the Europa League, looking for their first win after three draws in Group B.

Line-ups

Chelsea

  • 1Begovic
  • 5Zouma
  • 24Cahill
  • 26Terry
  • 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forFalcaoat 76'minutes
  • 7Santos do Nascimento
  • 12MikelBooked at 66minsSubstituted forFàbregasat 70'minutes
  • 22Willian
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forKenedyat 59'minutes
  • 8Oscar
  • 19Diego Costa

Substitutes

  • 4Fàbregas
  • 6Baba
  • 9Falcao
  • 16Kenedy
  • 18Remy
  • 21Matic
  • 32Amelia

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 2Clyne
  • 37Skrtel
  • 17Sakho
  • 18Moreno
  • 7MilnerSubstituted forBentekeat 64'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 21LeivaBooked at 58mins
  • 23CanBooked at 65mins
  • 20LallanaSubstituted forLovrenat 90+1'minutes
  • 10CoutinhoBooked at 24mins
  • 11FirminoSubstituted forIbeat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Lovren
  • 9Benteke
  • 24Allen
  • 33Ibe
  • 34Bogdan
  • 53Vilaca Teixeira
  • 56Randall
Referee:
Mark Clattenburg
Attendance:
41,577

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 3.

Attempt blocked. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.

Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Dejan Lovren replaces Adam Lallana.

Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diego Costa (Chelsea).

Attempt missed. Falcao (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ramires.

Booking

Christian Benteke (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Christian Benteke (Liverpool).

Ramires (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea 1, Liverpool 3. Christian Benteke (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordon Ibe.

Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).

Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by John Terry.

Attempt blocked. Jordon Ibe (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Leiva.

Attempt blocked. Kenedy (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Asmir Begovic.

Attempt saved. Alberto Moreno (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emre Can.

Foul by Adam Lallana (Liverpool).

Ramires (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Falcao replaces César Azpilicueta.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Jordon Ibe replaces Roberto Firmino.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea 1, Liverpool 2. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke with a headed pass.

Offside, Chelsea. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.

Attempt saved. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Cesc Fàbregas replaces John Obi Mikel.

Foul by Lucas Leiva (Liverpool).

Ramires (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

John Obi Mikel (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Adam Lallana (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Obi Mikel (Chelsea).

Booking

Emre Can (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).

Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Christian Benteke replaces James Milner.

Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City118122691725
2Arsenal118122181325
3Leicester116412319422
4Man Utd11632158721
5West Ham116232215720
6Tottenham10451168817
7Liverpool114521212017
8Crystal Palace115151211116
9Watford114431010016
10Southampton103521613314
11West Brom114251014-414
12Everton103431313013
13Swansea113441215-313
14Stoke11344912-313
15Chelsea113261622-611
16Norwich112361523-89
17Bournemouth102261222-108
18Newcastle111461222-107
19Sunderland101361119-86
20Aston Villa10118917-84
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

