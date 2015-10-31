Manchester City 2-1 Norwich City

Yaya Toure's penalty was his second Premier League goal of the season

Manchester City needed a late Yaya Toure penalty to beat Norwich City and stay top of the Premier League.

Nicolas Otamendi's header put the hosts in front, before Joe Hart inexplicably dropped the ball at the feet of Cameron Jerome for a Canaries equaliser.

That sparked a frantic finale, as Toure scored from the spot after Russell Martin's red card for handball.

There was still time for Aleksandar Kolarov to miss a penalty in injury time as Man City laboured to victory.

Man City made to work

The average position of the two teams shows that Man City struggled to break down Norwich's deep setup

It was a combination of Norwich's organised, solid setup and Man City's sluggish approach play that caused frustration for Manuel Pellegrini's side for long periods.

The few chances the 2013-14 champions did create in the first half predominantly fell to Wilfried Bony, who failed to hit the target with two notable openings.

The Canaries, benefitting from using three central defenders, stifled the host's creativity and with it the enthusiasm of the crowd in Etihad Stadium.

Forward Kevin De Bruyne was central to most of Man City's build-up play, but they struggled without the imagination of playmaker David Silva and the work ethic of striker Sergio Aguero, who were both injured.

The home supporters grew increasingly agitated with Bony's lack of cutting edge, and it seems Pellegrini's title hopes could hinge on getting Silva and Aguero back to full fitness.

Hart's howler

Joe Hart's error gave Norwich a late lifeline

Bony's chances and a rasping effort from Canaries winger Matt Jarvis were the only moments of note in a sedate first half.

Otamendi's first goal for the club, a planted header from an outswinging De Bruyne corner, looked like it might lift Man City's performance.

But Norwich were handed an unlikely equaliser with seven minutes remaining when England keeper Hart dropped Robbie Brady's cross at the feet of Jerome, who prodded into an empty net.

Hart's error did not prove costly though as Martin, with his keeper John Ruddy out of position, handled a shot by Raheem Sterling while diving to block the ball.

Martin was sent off while Toure calmly converted from the spot.

Kolarov's injury-time penalty miss, after Brady fouled Sterling, could have proved costly had Hart not saved Martin Olsson's late shot.

But Man City moved on to a seventh game unbeaten in all competitions and stayed above Arsenal at the top of the league on goal difference.

Man of the match - Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Kevin De Bruyne provided the corner for Nicolas Otamendi's opening goal

With Silva and Aguero missing, Man City have depended on De Bruyne to pull the strings and, while his team-mates were lacking vibrancy, the Belgian at least looked eager to create chances from in front of the opposition defence.

Manager reaction

Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini:

"It was an extraordinary game. Norwich defended very well. The games before Champions League games are always difficult. But we have the character, the personality and the trust to win the game - we are not finished until the last minute."

Norwich City boss Alex Neil:

"I thought we limited Man City to very little, but if you're going to lose a goal away to the top teams, you want it to be from a bit of quality, so to lose one to a set-piece is disappointing.

"Then we made mistakes at the back for the second goal and it cost us the game. If people do their jobs properly and do the basics right, the rest of our game has been good."

The stats you need to know

Manchester City have lost just two of their 15 Premier League clashes with Norwich, winning eight and drawing five.

The Canaries have now lost four in a row in the league; they last lost four consecutive league games back in April 2014 (five in a row in total).

Russell Martin was awarded his first ever red card in league competition in this game.

Yaya Toure has been directly involved in six goals (three goals, three assists) in his seven Premier League appearances against Norwich City.

Kevin De Bruyne has had a hand in seven goals in his seven Premier League appearances this season (scoring three, assisting four).

Manchester City have scored four goals from a corner this season; a league-high.

