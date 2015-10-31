League One
Bury4Blackpool3

Bury 4-3 Blackpool

Danny Rose
Danny Rose has scored four goals for Bury so far this season

Bury climbed into the League One play-off places after beating Blackpool.

A brace from Danny Rose gave the Shakers an early 2-0 lead but the visitors replied when keeper Daniel Bachmann miscontrolled a backpass, allowing Mark Cullen a tap-in.

Chris Hussey and Tom Soares made it 4-1 before Clark Robertson headed home to reduce the arrears before the break.

Jack Redshaw scored a late penalty after Danny Pugh was adjudged to have pulled back Martin Paterson.

Bury's first win in five lifts them up one place to sixth in the table, while Blackpool are one point above the bottom four.

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"We knew they were a form team in the league, we knew they were coming here full of confidence.

"What I wanted them to feel was the force of us first half and what we're about, some real aggression and dynamic running, and we got that a million per cent.

"I wanted a fast, hard, strong start and we got that, and I think it sort of blew them away.

"The most disappointing part, in what was nearly 100 minutes in the end, was their second goal just before half-time. If they'd been three down, I think there'd have been no recovery."

Line-ups

Bury

  • 30Bachmann
  • 2Riley
  • 5Clarke
  • 40Brown
  • 3Hussey
  • 22Pugh
  • 8MellisSubstituted forBurgessat 85'minutes
  • 19Soares
  • 10MayorSubstituted forErwinat 65'minutes
  • 32RoseSubstituted forEaglesat 78'minutes
  • 11Pope

Substitutes

  • 12Sedgwick
  • 18Erwin
  • 20Burgess
  • 33Eagles
  • 34Ruddy

Blackpool

  • 1Doyle
  • 16Boyce
  • 5Robertson
  • 15AldredBooked at 31mins
  • 3FergusonSubstituted forThomasat 89'minutes
  • 2White
  • 19Norris
  • 8Potts
  • 4McAlisterSubstituted forRiversat 71'minutes
  • 9CullenSubstituted forPatersonat 71'minutes
  • 10Redshaw

Substitutes

  • 7Rivers
  • 14Herron
  • 17Thomas
  • 20Paterson
  • 22Cubero Loria
  • 23Letheren
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
5,013

Match Stats

Home TeamBuryAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Bury 4, Blackpool 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bury 4, Blackpool 3.

Foul by Scott Burgess (Bury).

Clark Robertson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Tom Pope (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Kwame Thomas replaces David Ferguson.

Foul by Danny Pugh (Bury).

Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Chris Eagles (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Hayden White (Blackpool).

Attempt saved. Danny Pugh (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Scott Burgess replaces Jacob Mellis.

Goal!

Goal! Bury 4, Blackpool 3. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Joe Riley (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Blackpool. Jarrett Rivers draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Peter Clarke.

Attempt missed. Peter Clarke (Bury) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

Foul by Tom Pope (Bury).

Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Chris Eagles replaces Danny Rose.

Attempt saved. Jarrett Rivers (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Danny Rose (Bury).

David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Martin Paterson replaces Mark Cullen.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Jarrett Rivers replaces Jim McAlister.

Attempt missed. Jacob Mellis (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Clark Robertson.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Clark Robertson.

Tom Pope (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Ferguson (Blackpool).

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Lee Erwin.

Attempt saved. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Lee Erwin replaces Danny Mayor because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Tom Soares (Bury).

Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Tom Soares (Bury) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Emmerson Boyce.

Chris Hussey (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hayden White (Blackpool).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Walsall1695228141432
2Burton1610241613332
3Gillingham1694331181331
4Coventry1584325141128
5Wigan167632618827
6Bury167632824427
7Millwall167452423125
8Sheff Utd167362622424
9Scunthorpe167272118323
10Chesterfield167272223-123
11Southend166551718-123
12Peterborough166373227521
13Rochdale165652018221
14Bradford155641618-221
15Port Vale165561818020
16Colchester165562534-920
17Shrewsbury165291923-417
18Doncaster164571322-917
19Oldham1621041723-616
20Blackpool154471522-716
21Fleetwood164391924-515
22Barnsley154291623-714
23Swindon163492027-713
24Crewe163491424-1013
View full League One table

