Match ends, Bury 4, Blackpool 3.
Bury 4-3 Blackpool
Bury climbed into the League One play-off places after beating Blackpool.
A brace from Danny Rose gave the Shakers an early 2-0 lead but the visitors replied when keeper Daniel Bachmann miscontrolled a backpass, allowing Mark Cullen a tap-in.
Chris Hussey and Tom Soares made it 4-1 before Clark Robertson headed home to reduce the arrears before the break.
Jack Redshaw scored a late penalty after Danny Pugh was adjudged to have pulled back Martin Paterson.
Bury's first win in five lifts them up one place to sixth in the table, while Blackpool are one point above the bottom four.
Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:
"We knew they were a form team in the league, we knew they were coming here full of confidence.
"What I wanted them to feel was the force of us first half and what we're about, some real aggression and dynamic running, and we got that a million per cent.
"I wanted a fast, hard, strong start and we got that, and I think it sort of blew them away.
"The most disappointing part, in what was nearly 100 minutes in the end, was their second goal just before half-time. If they'd been three down, I think there'd have been no recovery."
Line-ups
Bury
- 30Bachmann
- 2Riley
- 5Clarke
- 40Brown
- 3Hussey
- 22Pugh
- 8MellisSubstituted forBurgessat 85'minutes
- 19Soares
- 10MayorSubstituted forErwinat 65'minutes
- 32RoseSubstituted forEaglesat 78'minutes
- 11Pope
Substitutes
- 12Sedgwick
- 18Erwin
- 20Burgess
- 33Eagles
- 34Ruddy
Blackpool
- 1Doyle
- 16Boyce
- 5Robertson
- 15AldredBooked at 31mins
- 3FergusonSubstituted forThomasat 89'minutes
- 2White
- 19Norris
- 8Potts
- 4McAlisterSubstituted forRiversat 71'minutes
- 9CullenSubstituted forPatersonat 71'minutes
- 10Redshaw
Substitutes
- 7Rivers
- 14Herron
- 17Thomas
- 20Paterson
- 22Cubero Loria
- 23Letheren
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 5,013
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bury 4, Blackpool 3.
Foul by Scott Burgess (Bury).
Clark Robertson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tom Pope (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Kwame Thomas replaces David Ferguson.
Foul by Danny Pugh (Bury).
Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Eagles (Bury) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hayden White (Blackpool).
Attempt saved. Danny Pugh (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Scott Burgess replaces Jacob Mellis.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 4, Blackpool 3. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Joe Riley (Bury) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Blackpool. Jarrett Rivers draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
Attempt missed. Peter Clarke (Bury) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Foul by Tom Pope (Bury).
Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Chris Eagles replaces Danny Rose.
Attempt saved. Jarrett Rivers (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Danny Rose (Bury).
David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Martin Paterson replaces Mark Cullen.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Jarrett Rivers replaces Jim McAlister.
Attempt missed. Jacob Mellis (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Clark Robertson.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Clark Robertson.
Tom Pope (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Ferguson (Blackpool).
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Lee Erwin.
Attempt saved. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Lee Erwin replaces Danny Mayor because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Mark Cullen (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Tom Soares (Bury).
Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tom Soares (Bury) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Emmerson Boyce.
Chris Hussey (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hayden White (Blackpool).