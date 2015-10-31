Bury 4-3 Blackpool

Danny Rose has scored four goals for Bury so far this season

Bury climbed into the League One play-off places after beating Blackpool.

A brace from Danny Rose gave the Shakers an early 2-0 lead but the visitors replied when keeper Daniel Bachmann miscontrolled a backpass, allowing Mark Cullen a tap-in.

Chris Hussey and Tom Soares made it 4-1 before Clark Robertson headed home to reduce the arrears before the break.

Jack Redshaw scored a late penalty after Danny Pugh was adjudged to have pulled back Martin Paterson.

Bury's first win in five lifts them up one place to sixth in the table, while Blackpool are one point above the bottom four.

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

Media playback is not supported on this device Flitcroft on Bury v Blackpool

"We knew they were a form team in the league, we knew they were coming here full of confidence.

"What I wanted them to feel was the force of us first half and what we're about, some real aggression and dynamic running, and we got that a million per cent.

"I wanted a fast, hard, strong start and we got that, and I think it sort of blew them away.

"The most disappointing part, in what was nearly 100 minutes in the end, was their second goal just before half-time. If they'd been three down, I think there'd have been no recovery."